Review: Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 performs well but takes a while to open and close 

One of its few drawbacks is that it takes two hands — and a couple of seconds — to open and close Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Photo: Adrian Weckler

This is our review of Samsung’s updated premium flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Price: €1,099 (128GB) or €1,149 (256GB)

Pros: gorgeous design and build, flagship specifications, cheaper price

Cons: can’t open one-handed, modest battery life

The summary

There’s a lot to like and one or two things to pause over with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Its price has come (way) down, making it relevant to a mainstream audience for the first time. It is also usable in a way that many previous folding phones struggled with. And it’s aesthetically a delight, arguably the best-looking phone you can get.

On the other hand, it can’t really be flipped open (or used) one-handed, despite its cute, portable size. Battery life is only just adequate. And the cameras, while very good, don’t include a zoom lens.

So who’ll embrace this phone? I think it will be those with a sense of fashion and design rather than power-users. I’ve been using the Z Flip 3 for about a week and have generally been impressed by it. The only real niggle is the extra two seconds it takes each time to manually unflip it. If you’re considering one, here are the other main things I’d say about it.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks and feels 'premium' when in the hand. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks and feels 'premium' when in the hand. Photo: Adrian Weckler

1. The ‘flipping’ bit

What distinguishes this 6.7-inch, full-powered smartphone over anything else is that it folds over itself, making it into an ultra-pocketable square. But it’s not quite what flip phones used to be. There’s no single-motion ‘thwap’ to open or shut. Nor is there any button or spring to help you. Instead, it all happens through a sturdy, smooth hinge that you work open and shut (with two hands, unless you’re unusually dextrous) to whatever degree suits you, all the way to being flattened out. The flexible sturdiness gives it the advantage of being able to sit up by itself for video calls. It’s also now water resistant to an IPX8 standard, which is a really good engineering feat on Samsung’s part. But there are disadvantages, too — its manual hinge-opening means that it doesn’t give any real satisfying tactile feedback you might expect. And the two-handed requirement sometimes brought with it a slightly greater risk that I’d fumble and drop it. It also takes a second or two extra each time; this is a minor issue for some but not so minor for those who take their phone out of their pocket dozens (or hundreds) of times per day to check something.

One of its few drawbacks is that it takes two hands — and a couple of seconds — to open and close Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Whatsapp One of its few drawbacks is that it takes two hands — and a couple of seconds — to open and close Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. The phone’s flagship specifications

Away from the flip-folding bit, I was generally impressed with the high end specifications of this phone. That includes a new higher-quality 120hz display and what can fairly be called a flagship engine under the hood. While its Snapdragon 888 processor is right up there as the fastest available for Android phones, its 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage are just about what you’d expect from a €1,100 Android phone. You’ll get faster (and higher storage) elsewhere, but this is easily enough to power almost anything you’ll need to do on this phone, even some gaming (thanks to its Adreno 660 GPU).

3. The external, separate display

This is a big improvement on the last version. As well as the inside 6.7-inch display, there’s now an external 1.9-inch touch display that not only shows you (multiple) notifications, but can be configured for lots of different purposes. It is also used for selfies and video recording, as it’s right beside the phone’s two main camera lenses. If you’re the type who likes to glance at a phone for important updates or messages but doesn’t want to be casually sucked into it on a full screen, this is a great feature.

The 1.9-inch external display on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 lets you perform a number of functions, from notifications to selfie photos and videos. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Whatsapp The 1.9-inch external display on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 lets you perform a number of functions, from notifications to selfie photos and videos. Photo: Adrian Weckler

4. The design and finish

This is one of the phone’s most understated draws. Purely from an aesthetic perspective, this is probably the nicest-looking handset you can buy right now, bar none. The brushed metallic casing feels very high end and is also commendably fingerprint-resistant. Resting on a table, it looks way better than all of the samey rectangular phone slabs (including Samsung’s own flagship S phones) around it. It somehow manages to combine a playful, retro look with a very modern hue.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is flexible in how you set it down on a table. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Whatsapp Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is flexible in how you set it down on a table. Photo: Adrian Weckler

5. Advantages and disadvantages of the screen fold

While I’ve already mentioned the advantage of sitting the phone up for video calls, the foldover does have some minor negatives. It’s not that you can see the screen’s folding ‘crease’ (though you can when the screen is off); it’s more that you can feel it. This is very noticeable when using the phone to scroll and swipe in your ordinary social media apps. It’s not a particularly premium experience, if I’m being fussy, even if it might be considered a small tradeoff for the ability to fold over the screen.

6. Battery life is modest

As you might expect, battery life takes a bit of a hit for the form factor. The 3,300mAh battery is smaller than most flagship phone batteries on a screen of this size and quality. I generally got through the day with it, but not with much — if any — left to spare. And if you use the phone’s screen to its technical capability — by choosing an ‘adaptive’ screen refresh rate up to 120hz — you might be struggling by teatime. Samsung could have made the battery a little bigger but that would have meant a slightly bulkier phone. And that probably would have been a bigger negative than a slimmed-down battery, for anyone but a non-stop screen-time hog (of which there are now many, to be fair). So on balance, I think they’ve gotten the decision right in terms of who this phone is aimed at. But if you’re a power user that really needs oodles of battery reserve, this isn’t the phone for you.

7. Cameras and cases

The two main 12-megapixel cameras on the Z Flip 3 are similar to those on Samsung’s current flagship S21, meaning they’re very good. However, there’s no third zoom lens. You won’t be let down by these cameras, but this isn’t the best cameraphone you can buy.

You can get protection cases for this (that work with the hinge), in case you were wondering. I haven’t tested any, so I can’t rate their reliability.

8. Conclusion

I think that this is the first mainstream folding phone that people will seriously consider buying. The drawbacks from the hinge format are, maybe for the first time, not more pronounced than the benefits. To be sure, folding phones have been the most hyped thing in the handset world over the last two years. But whereas the larger foldout bricks -- like Samsung’s own Fold models -- are still nowhere near mass appeal given their huge size and cost (around €2,000), this one could be used anyone with the budget for an iPhone 12 Pro Samsung S21 Plus or even challengers like Oppo’s Find X3 Pro. There’s an appeal here, beyond gadgetry for its own sake.