Review: Samsung’s Tab S8 Ultra is an iPad Pro challenger

Just who is Samsung’s new top-end, 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra designed for? It’s a question that has been hovering with me since I started reviewing the sleek new device.

On one hand, it’s something of a marvel: a super-sized, powerful, ultraslim tablet with one of the best displays you could hope for. It comes with Samsung’s impressive S-Pen stylus, too, which makes it handy for signing work documents or scribbling notes with. Battery life is fine and its speakers are genuinely excellent.

In short, it’s easily the best Android tablet on the market and is probably the best overall tablet I’ve ever used for watching a movie.

On the other hand, how many people find this profile of Android tablet useful? Because of the dearth of apps and lack of support from corporate IT departments, Android tablets have mostly not yet established themselves as mainstream work laptop substitutes in the way that some iPad Pro models have. Can this high-end model push against that status quo? Or is it something of a novelty device that’s meant to show off what Samsung can do at the high end, in the hope that most of us might consider one of its smaller, more affordably-priced S8 tablets?

From a hardware perspective, there’s certainly enough going on here to mark it out as the year’s most interesting tablet to date.

1. SCREEN

The absolute central highlight is the magnificent 14.6-inch (16:10) screen. This is an Oled 3K display, which means absolutely stunning colour contrasts using the likes of Netflix, where black really is black instead of dark grey (on most tablets). As you’d expect, it’s also nice and fast, at 120hz. The only slight compromise Samsung makes is on screen brightness, keeping it a little below what you can get on the likes of an iPad Pro, possibly to preserve battery life.

Even still, Samsung is really flexing here. The display is, without any question, the single reason you would buy this tablet.

The larger screen size has an interesting effect on stylus use, too. I’m only an occasional stylus user, for things like signing documents. But because this tablet is so big, and because I wasn’t using a keyboard with it as much as I would with an iPad Pro, I became naturally more inclined to use the (included) S-Pen stylus for things like notes, ideas and project story-boarding. For this kind of activity, size is everything — I find that tablets or laptops that do this best are either under 9 inches in size (grippable in one hand) or over 13 inches in size and laid down flat on a desk or lap.

2. WEBCAM

Thankfully, Samsung decided that it wasn’t worth releasing such a premium, pricey tablet without a proper webcam setup. So it put in two 4K front-facing webcams, one wide and one ultrawide. These are generally very good, compared to what you mostly get in laptops. They’re certainly on par with the iPad Pro’s front-facing webcam and they have one big advantage — they’re placed on the upper-horizontal bezel (white their own mini-notch). This means that on a video call, you seem more to be looking at the person you’re talking to than on the iPad Pro, where the webcam is off to the left-hand side.

3. BATTERY LIFE

With such a huge, high-end screen in such a thin tablet, does the battery cope? Yes, although it’s probably more accurate to say that the battery is decent instead of outstanding. The 11,200mAh battery under the hood sounds huge but I found that this runs roughly on par with an iPad Pro. That means as little as five to six hours if you hammer it with multi-tasking and as much as eight or nine hours if you’re a little more passive, watching full-length streamed movies on it. It retains battery really well when you’re not using it, for days on end.

4. POWER

Interestingly, there’s less power in this high-end tablet than there is in some of Samsung’s current S22 phones. While the Tab S8 Ultra has a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, it only has 8GB of Ram, compared to the 12GB in the S22 Ultra phone. I didn’t find any lag or delay for anything I used the tablet for, but Samsung has clearly decided that a tablet doesn’t quite need the beefy engine that some laptops get.

5. WORKING WITH IT

There is a work-friendly keyboard case you can get for this from Samsung, called its ‘2-in-1 Book Cover Keyboard’. Its retail price is listed at €359, but Samsung is currently selling it at a discount for €251 on its Irish website.

I didn’t get a chance to test this keyboard cover, but the specifications look decent — backlit keys, a touchpad for cursor control and a kickstand. If I was buying a Tab S8 Ultra with any kind of occasional work use in mind, I think the Book Cover Keyboard might be a necessity.

This is especially the case given Samsung’s ‘Dex’ mode, a Windows-like layout that you can activate on Samsung tablets and phones. Designed to work with external monitors and keyboards, it’s a natural fit with the Book Cover Keyboard — there’s even a dedicated button to activate the mode.

6. NEGATIVES

Because it’s an Android tablet, it’s subject to the relatively poor app ecosystem for Android tablets. There are workarounds for many of them, and some of the main ones — such as Microsoft Office — are fine. But overall, this is a second-tier operating system for productivity apps (and other apps) on a large tablet screen. This isn’t Samsung’s fault at all, but it still needs to be pointed out.

7. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

You can only get the Tab S8 Ultra in one colour (graphite) and only two of the three storage configurations are currently available from Samsung directly in Ireland. Those are 128GB (€1,179) and 256GB (€1,279). A 512GB model is also mentioned but appears to be unavailable here.