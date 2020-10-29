Review: Samsung’s new ‘lite’ Galaxy S20 FE is better value than the S20

Alongside Google’s new Pixel 5 and 4a, Samsung’s S20’s FE editions (both 5G and 4G) are probably the best value ‘lite’ flagship smartphones you can get right now.

In a nutshell, the S20’s FE takes the vast majority of the full S20’s good stuff and slashes €300 off the price. After a month’s use, I’ve decided that if I was choosing between them, I’d probably pick this model over the full S20. Here are some reasons why.

1. Design and handling

This is at least as nice a phone to handle as the S20. Ironically, it is the cost-saving measures that make it so: matte ‘glasstic’ on the back is just nicer in everyday use than the S20’s glass. It’s more tactile and is nowhere close to being as grubby a fingerprint magnet. You can also choose a range of colours, something much more constrained with the S20’s.

2. The nice big screen

Samsung never skimps on decent screens and, while the resolution on the FE is slightly lower than the S20, it has a 120hz refresh rate option. This is a future-proofing feature and is great to see.

The 6.5-inch screen is also flat, meaning there’s no curve over the edge to encourage mistaps (one of my bugbears with Samsung flagship phones for many years now). Yes, that means there’s a very slight bezel around the size of the display, but it’s worth it. The screen is nice and bright, too.

3. The cameras

Samsung has trimmed the upper limits on the cameras in the FE edition, but it’s still fine. There are a few differences between what you get here and on the full S20. For one thing, there’s a less powerful telephoto lens (10x zoom and 8 megapixels on the S20 FE versus 30x zoom and 64 megapixels on the S20). But the other two rear lenses, the wide and ultrawide, are the same 12 megapixel lenses, albeit with slightly different sensor setups (that favour the full S20).

For some reason, Samsung has put a 32-megapixel selfie lens on the S20 FE compared to a 10-megapixel version on the S20. Although it brings up a little more detail, I wish it had kept the 10-megapixel lens as it’s better in low light. There’s also no autofocusing on the S20 FE, compared to the full S20.

The main video compromise is actually a blessing in disguise — no 8K video recording. As anyone who shoots phone video knows, 8K is absolutely useless on a smartphone, as redundant as a blurry 100x telephoto zoom.

4. The fast engine

The FE 5G’s power is as close to the S20’s as makes almost no difference in 95pc of operations — a Snapdragon 865 chip and 6GB of Ram. There is a bit of a difference if you go for the bigger bargain, the FE 4G edition (€669). That uses Samsung’s Exynos 990 chip, which is slower than the Snapdragon, although still perfectly fine.

5. The other good stuff

The FE has 128GB of storage, which is a reasonable level. It supports wireless (and reverse-wireless) charging. It’s waterproof to an IP68 standard. It has relatively good speakers.

6. Drawbacks

I can only really bring up two niggles and they’re not more than minor. The underscreen fingerprint sensor is only okay. Also, while it supports fast charging, you’ll have to get your own fast charger — this only comes with a bog-standard charging plug.

But for someone who wants almost all the modern future-proof stuff, but thinks that €1,000 is just too much to pay, this phone is a no-brainer.

