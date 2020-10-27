Review: PuroPro noise-cancelling headphones that protect your hearing while delivering strong audio quality

There are plenty of decent wireless noise-cancelling headphones out there: anything from €100 or €150 upwards will get you a pair with reasonable audio and active noise-cancellation.

After €150, it’s generally down to design tweaks, tech and physical audio specifications (drivers and speakers).

Puro Sound Labs is coming at it with what it believes is a distinctive twist on the genre: a maximum volume of 85db.

The pitch here is aural health and wellness. There’s a generally accepted medical view that listening to headphones at over 85db is not a good idea. The World Health Organisation, for example, says that this damages your hearing.

This company has form in this regard; it has been making kids’ earphones for a while.

What does a maximum of 85db sound like? For the purposes of comparison, it’s about the same as going to 80pc on most other headphones I’ve tested. I found it just about high enough for my tastes. Then again, I also generally found that I had them on maximum volume almost the whole time.

This may reflect the fact that I’m now in my mid-forties and am used to going high on headphones for three decades, perhaps with the kind of predicted damage the WHO is talking about. Or it may just mean that I like loud music.

Either way, I do think that this feature may be especially apt when it comes to childrens’ and teens’ ears, which are more sensitive that adults’ ears, partly because they’re less damaged.

It possible, by the way, to boost the audio by another few decibels by holding down the centre of the volume rocker, but Puro leaves you in no confusion that this isn't the spirit of the headphones.

So much for its main sales pitch: what’s the audio quality like? In the main, comparatively very good. There’s very creditable bass and rich, balanced sound compared to other headphones from mainstream brands at this price level. I was pleasantly surprised.

The active noise-cancellation, in itself, isn’t anything to write home about. However, the overall noise-cancellation effect is excellent due to the unusually well designed and well padded leather speaker cups. They fit snugly and comfortably and, even with no active noise cancellation turned on, go a long way to dampening out external din.

There’s a decent amount of padding, too, on the inside of the top headband, which helps if you’re wearing them for an extended period of time.

Speaking of design, a small but welcome thing: there’s a big ‘L’ and ‘R’ on the inner cups that stop you hunting for the kind of minuscule indicators you often get on other headphones.

As for using with calls, it’s fine but not the best I’ve ever tried.

The controls are basic but competent. There’s a volume rocker, power button and noise-cancellation button that cycles between two ANC modes. There’s also a 3.5mm port, in case you want to pipe in physically connected audio.

Unusually, the headphones charge using a Micro-USB connector, a sign that Puro Sound Labs needed to save some money somewhere. The whole package comes in a travel case that’s relatively crush-proof.

