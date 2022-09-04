Review: Oppo’s Reno8 Pro 5G looks great but is a little pricey

Should Oppo’s newly-launched Reno8 Pro 5G (€729) be your new phone? It looks great and has some advanced tech under the hood. But can it match formidable rivals, such as Google and OnePlus?

While its Find X5 and Find X5 Pro (see previous reviews on Independent.ie) are Oppo’s flagships, the new Reno8 and Reno8 Pro are its ‘flagship lite’ models, costing €300 to €400 less with many comparable features to the top-end smartphones.

I’ve been using the Reno8 Pro 5G for the last week. Overall, it’s a nice phone that looks great and does the job in almost all ways that count. It’s not perfect, though. Here’s what I have found so far.

Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G. Photo: Adrian Weckler

1. The really good

(i) The Reno8 Pro is the best-looking ‘flagship lite’ phone around. Its new square-sided design takes a little inspiration from Apple’s iPhones, but is distinctive enough not to considered an outright copy. It’s a very nice thing to pick up and hold in your hand.

(ii) 256GB of storage is great for this price point.

(iii) It comes with a fast-charger, which is excellent

2. The fairly good

(i) The 6.7-inch 120hz display looks great and is really smooth to scroll on.

(ii) The phone is nice and light, making it more pocket-friendly than some of its direct rivals.

(iii) Battery life is pretty good, generally at least a full day with normal usage.

(iv) The Color OS Android skin that Oppo uses is one of the better ones

(v) The face-recognition is better than some Android competitors, and it also has an underscreen fingerprint reader

Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G. Photo: Adrian Weckler

3. The so-so

(i) Despite its genuinely great looks, it’s very slippy in the hand and also on surfaces — it is a prime candidate to slide off a couch, a table or out of your hands. Also, the shiny rear casing is a bit of a fingerprint magnet (at least on my black test model). So get a case if you’re buying one of these.

(ii) There’s no wireless charging.

(iii) I found the selfie-camera to be slower than most rivals, sometimes leading to misframed shots.

(iv) It has only very basic (IP54) water-restance, which is unusual for a wannabe-premium phone these days.

4. The bad

(i) It’s expensive. I was expecting this to come in at around €650, which is what Google’s Pixel 6 costs. At €729, you can argue that it’s fair value given the extra storage, but it still looks quite pricey when you can get OnePlus’s 10T (Oppo’s sister brand), which has some superior technical specifications, for less. Oppo is still pricing its phones a little more expensively than you’d expect of a challenger brand.

Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G. Photo: Adrian Weckler

5. Some other things you should know

(i) The cameras: like every other phone brand, Oppo is selling the computational photography attributes of the Reno8 Pro over and above the actual lenses and sensors themselves. Its Marisilicon X chip is designed to enhance the photos you take from the rear 50-megapixel (f1.8) main camera, the secondary rear 8-megapixel (f2.2) ultrawide camera and the 32-megapixel (f2.4) selfie camera. (There’s a 2-megapixel macro camera too.) While they’re definitely on the right track, and some shots do stand out, I’d have to say that it’s not yet quite comparable with a flagship phone’s camera system in the main. Out of 100 shots taken from the main camera, only 10 to 20 stood out for me; the rest were frankly average. I was disappointed, too, with the lack of optical image stabilisation for video. There is some digital stabilisation to mitigate, so it’s not like those shaky user-content videos you see from 2015. But it’s still a bit of a miss.

There’s no telephoto zoom here, either, which is an absence you’d expect on a phone in this price category.

I don’t think anyone will feel let down by these cameras — they’re definitely on par with what is traditionally expected from a ‘mid-range’ phone. That means bright, colour-accurate, fairly crisp shots. But they’re not really a primary selling point.

(ii) The engine: its engine is good, if a bit off what you’d get in a high-end flagship device. It has a very respectable 8GB of Ram, which is sometimes expandable to 12GB ‘virtually’, if you have enough free storage. Where it saves a few quid is on the processor. It uses a second-tier chip, MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Max. To be fair, I haven’t noticed any real lag or delays in using the phone, but it’s still a step down from the chips used by some of its competitors (including its own OnePlus sister brand).

6. The verdict

The Reno8 Pro is a very solid, pleasing phone in most ways. Aesthetically, it’s the best you can currently get in this price bracket. Having a nice-looking phone means quite a lot to a great deal of people. You will get slightly better performance on individual features from one or two of its comparably-priced rivals.