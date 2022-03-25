Review: Oppo’s Find X5 Pro challenges the best that Samsung and Apple have to offer

Oppo’s latest flagship phone, the Find X5 Pro, is basically a fusion of the best quality components currently on the market and a few bespoke designer items.

In the week I’ve spent testing it, I focused mostly on its camera and video abilities, as that is a big part of what Oppo says makes the Find X5 Pro stand apart. I also used it generally as a main smartphone, with mostly positive results.

Here’s what I found, overall.

The rear ceramic casing on Oppo's Find X5 Pro is very shiny. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The rear ceramic casing on Oppo's Find X5 Pro is very shiny. Photo: Adrian Weckler

1. CAMERA

The Find X5 Pro has three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel 1x wide (f/1.7), a 50-megapixel 0.6x ultrawide (f/2.2) and a 13-megapixel 2x optical telephoto (f/2.4), which is digitally zoomable to 20x for photos and 10x for video.

Its video capability is up to 4K at 30 or 60 frames per second, with support for 1080p and 720p also.

The front-facing selfie camera, which is excellent, is a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) lens.

A photo from the Find X5 Pro's ultrawide camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

A photo from the Find X5 Pro's ultrawide camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Its main camera sensor is a little smaller than some rival flagship phones; from a physical light-gathering perspective, this means it shouldn’t be able to quite match the low light performance of, say, a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (18pc bigger sensor) or Xiaomi’s top phones.

But Oppo tries to make up for it in other ways, mostly associated to its engine and how it arranges its camera muscles. In this context, the Find X5 Pro has a few main claims to photographic superiority.

A photo from the Find X5 Pro's ultrawide camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

A photo from the Find X5 Pro's ultrawide camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The first is the type of computational photography it applies through its custom artificial intelligence, partly through what it brands as ‘MariSilicon X’. This is supposed to do two things. First, it’s meant to assess and balance photo composition based on a variety of factors that its computer brain can identify. Second, it’s supposed to enhance night-time video shoots. In general, it works really well in some low light video conditions. I found that in indoor poor light, it sometimes blew other systems — including the iPhone 13 Pro — away, when directly comparing the sharpness and detail of the videos.

A night-time shot from the Find X5 Pro's ultrawide camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

A night-time shot from the Find X5 Pro's ultrawide camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

However, it can sometimes deploy HDR with quite a heavy hand. These things are down to personal taste: if you like as much of what’s in the shadows of your night time photo or video to be as exposed as possible, you’ll like this system. For me, it sometimes teetered on the edge of overkill.

Handily, this feature can be switched on or off via a simply tap at the top of the screen and can be used both for photos and videos (although it limits video to 30 frames per second).

A photo from the Find X5 Pro's main 50-megapixel (1x) rear camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

A photo from the Find X5 Pro's main 50-megapixel (1x) rear camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The other main feature that the Find X5 Pro brings to its camera system is what Oppo claims to be “SLR-level” five-axis optical image stabilisation. The idea is to make photos less prone to camera-shake (and thus, blurry) and videos far smoother than they otherwise might be.

In general, most phone manufacturers haven’t felt they needed this level of mechanical stabilisation because the lenses and sensors are already so small and tightly packed together, resulting in relatively modest shake already. Nevertheless, I was eager to see it in motion, especially for video. What I found was a system that, while undeniably good, may still have some way to go to topple flagship rivals like the iPhone 13 Pro.

A selfie photo from the Find X5 Pro's 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

A selfie photo from the Find X5 Pro's 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The actual quality of the video output — from resolution to colour balance — is excellent. But the stabilisation was sometimes a bit hit and miss. While some of the footage I took was smooth and silky, other bits were jumpy and jittery; not in an old-fashioned ‘shaky’ way, but in the way the system jumped to reframe the shot when panning the camera around or walking with it in hand.

Zooming in and out of a video shot is sometimes a little blocky, too, jumping statically through the focal range segments.

That can all be a little jarring to look back on. I found it less of a problem, and sometimes not a problem at all, if using Oppo’s on-screen zoom in, zoom out control buttons, rather than the intuitive action of pinching in and out on the screen.

My experience of this tells me is that it’s a software and computational issue, rather than an optical stabilisation one — Oppo may have loaded in the very best stabilisation technology but its software doesn’t quite do it justice in the finished output.

Does this make the Find X5 Pro a less capable video shooter than, say, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro (€899)? No, it’s generally more capable. What about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra (prices the same, as €1,299)? Here, it’s a mixed bag; some low light shooting is better, but smooth videos when walking handheld are best only on par, and sometimes more juddery.

And the iPhone 13 Pro? With the exception of some low light shooting (where Oppo shines), Apple’s phone is still better for video, especially for smooth, stabilised footage.

The only other limitation I really found was the 2x telephoto zoom, which isn’t really enough on a €1,300 flagship camera phone in 2022. The quality is excellent up to about 6x, but falls off quickly after that.

What will be interesting to see here is what comes of Oppo’s deepening partnership with Hasselblad, the prestigious Swedish medium-format camera company that’s associated with famous portrait photographers such as Vanity Fair cover shooter, Annie Leibovitz. It’s not really clear how much, if any, input that Hasselblad actually had on the Find X5 Pro’s camera system, but the two companies now have a three-year deal in place to “focus on breakthroughs in colour science”.

2. OTHER STUFF

For those who don’t make their decision based on lenses, one other main appeal of the Find X5 Pro is its build quality. It has a very tough, smooth ceramic shell that’s pretty expensive to make. (Its one downside is the visible fingerprints on that super gloss finish.)

The other specs are what you’d expect on a €1,300 phone. First and foremost is an absolutely superb 120hz (with 240hz touch sampling), QHD+, 525ppi, 6.7-inch display which goes to an insanely bright 1300 nits in some circumstances.

There’s also a really top-end engine (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 12GB of Ram) that can mash any typical task. And there’s a higher-than-usual default level of storage (256GB).

Battery life is generally excellent too, thanks to a 5,000mAh power reserve under the hood.

Arguably the biggest bonus for those getting this phone over another flagship is the maximum charging speed of up to 80 watts — this equates to around half full in 15 minutes. And unlike most of its main rivals, you get a cable and a charger in the box.

A special mention, too, goes to the Find X5 Pro’s speakers, which are genuinely superb: you can easily watch a Netflix or YouTube video without headphones and get a really decent audio experience out of it.

Finally, there’s an under-screen fingerprint sensor which works pretty well.

You can get the Find X5 Pro in either black or white.

CONCLUSION

Oppo’s Find X5 Pro is a proper flagship phone for fairly intensive use. It’s incredibly powerful, feels great in the hand and has one or two unique selling points, including its astonishing charging speed. Its camera system is great, though not quite yet at the level of the ultra-elite rivals it faces for the same purchase price (Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro).