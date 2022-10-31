Review: new iPad is an affordable iPad Air with the best webcam

Apple’s latest iPad represents the nicest, most useful upgrade we’ve seen on the basic model in some years. In short, you now get a less expensive iPad Air, itself an affordable version of the iPad Pro.

And because Apple has made it compatible with an excellent new keyboard accessory — which is very similar to the iPad Pro’s category-leading Magic Keyboard — this is now basically an iPad you can comfortably use as an effective, fairly powerful work or student laptop at a much less daunting price than the iPad Pro.

€599 (64GB); €799 (256GB); €200 more for cellular models

Pros: bigger display, much better webcam, new design to match iPad Air and iPad Pro

Cons: pricey due to eurozone inflation, only supports first-generation Pencil

If it wasn’t for the eurozone inflation crunch, which has vaulted all Apple products (priced from the dollar) up the scale, this would be something of a bargain. As it is, at €599, it’s still a fair deal if you want something that can double up as a home laptop with some work capability.

On the face of it, there are a few main upgrades worth talking about, here.

The first is the new shape. This mirrors the recently-redesigned iPad Air, itself a close copy of the iPad Pro. That means you get a bigger, 10.9-inch display (like the iPad Air and Pro) and the squared-off frame that’s recognisable from those two premium devices. While there’s no Face ID (like the iPad Pro), it has the same slim Touch ID button on the outside corner as is found on the iPad Air.

iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The next upgrade worth mentioning is a change in the webcam position, which is now in the middle of the ‘landscape’ bezel, just like on a laptop. This is way more practical for things like Zoom calls and easily beats the positioning of the webcam on the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It’s also a recognition that more and more people use iPads as laptops, with keyboards, in the landscape format; the days of thinking that an iPad is just a larger smartphone that’s held vertically are mostly over. (Unfortunately, Irish companies such as Bank Of Ireland are still way behind the curve on this with their iPad apps.)

As for the webcam itself, it’s Apple’s 12-megapixel ultra wide lens with its Centre Stage technology that puts you in the centre of the frame, even if you move around a bit. It’s superb.

This is the first base iPad to use USB-C instead of Lightning, which means slightly faster charging and file transfers, if you’re doing it using a wired connection. Note that while this is happening at the same time as the EU’s USB-C charging law, it has little to do with that regulatory change — Apple has been gradually shifting its iPads from Lightning over to USB-C for the last four years.

Apple iPad 10th generation. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The iPad uses its two-year-old A14 chip, the same as appeared in the still-excellent 2020 iPad Air, as the main engine for the new iPad, together with 4GB of Ram. While this is not as powerful as today’s iPad Air or iPad Pro, it’s still easily good enough for me to have used it for work documents, movies and web browsing without any problem at all. I did notice that it was the teensiest bit slower when trying to switch rapidly between multiple apps, but that was the extent of its limitation for me.

Other than the chip, webcam position and Pencil support (see below), the main difference between this iPad and the iPad Air is the display. This is a little lower-end, chiefly because it’s not a ‘laminated’ screen. This marginally impacts the overall quality of the display, because there’s a tiny gap between the glass on the top of the display and the next layer underneath. It’s not as good at deflecting glare in bright light, for example. For the same reason, it also probably contributes to this non-laminated iPad being very slightly thicker than the (laminated) iPad Air or iPad Pro.

Having said that, other improvements in the iPad’s display mean that you’d often barely notice. I used this to watch several episodes of TV shows on the usual streaming platforms and was thoroughly satisfied.

Apple iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio

As you’d expect, this is not the ‘ProMotion’ (120hz) Apple display of the iPad Pro ranges, but is a more basic 60hz one instead (similar to the current iPad Air). This means that it’s slightly less smooth when scrolling through web pages or screens. However, it also means that the screen uses a little less battery life than ProMotion models.

The iPad’s speakers are, I found, as good or better than most laptop speakers I’ve tested. They’re a little behind the iPad Air and iPad Pro speakers, though, as a handful of side-by-side tests showed me. The main difference is in the bass. But they’re absolutely fine for what you’re paying here.

Battery life is about the same across most of the iPads and I found it no different here, at somewhere between six and ten hours, depending on what I was doing (working in daylight outside shortens battery life because the screen defaults to full brightness).

For those who want to this as a laptop replacement for work or college, there’s a brand new Magic Keyboard Folio (€299) accessory for the new iPad. It’s a big, big step up on previous base iPad keyboards from Apple.

Typing on it is nearly identical to the more expensive Magic Keyboard, thanks to its excellent scissor mechanism with its nice, clicky 1mm of travel. There’s a cursor control pad, too, which might be an eye-opener for those who haven’t used cursor control on a basic iPad before. Unlike the Magic Keyboard, there’s a slim top row of function keys like a MacBook, with useful controls such as screen brightness, search, volume and a screen lock key. This latter key, helpfully, doesn’t automatically lock the screen if brushed against (as I often did as it’s located next to the delete button) but needs a full second with your finger on it. Apple has clearly learned that people like me sometimes inadvertently hit the lock button, as is my habitual habit on the new iMac’s TouchID keyboard.

This is a small productivity safety net tweak for which I’m thankful.

So is it just as good as the Magic Keyboard? Not quite. Opening it up is sometimes a little fiddlier, taking a fraction more time, than the more expensive model. It’s also not quite as stable as the Magic Keyboard when using it on your actual lap. There’s no USB port on it to use for backup power to your iPad when you want to use the primary USB-C port for some other reason. And it can’t replicate the Magic Keyboard’s forward-leaning angle, meaning that all FaceTime, Zoom or Teams calls inevitably mean the camera looking up at you instead at eye-level.

But otherwise, it’s excellent and a huge productivity bonus for anyone looking for an ultraportable work or student laptop on the cheap.

It’s true that, given its near-identical size and proportions to the iPad Air, Apple could have made this iPad compatible with the Magic Keyboard itself. But that would be one less reason to opt for the Air, or even the Pro, over this model.

iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil. Photo: Adrian Weckler

One of the quirkiest things about the new iPad is the Pencil setup. Even though the iPad is basically the same size and shape as the iPad Air and iPad Pro 11, it’s not compatible with the higher-end Apple Pencil. Instead, Apple sticks with the first-generation Pencil. This leads to a strange charging standoff, though. The basic Apple Pencil is charged through a Lightning connection at the end of the Pencil, which is typically inserted into earlier iPads’ Lightning connection port. But this iPad is powered by USB-C. Apple’s answer is to provide a small adapter in the box (both of the iPad itself and for newly-manufactured versions of the first-generation Apple Pencil) that connects a USB-C power cable (included with the iPad) to the Lightning connection on the Pencil. This seems more than a little janky and not quite the user experience you’re used to from Apple; I can imagine quite a few people being confused and losing the adaptor connection. On the other hand, it does have the advantage that you can charge the Pencil using any USB-C lead and plug, as long as you have the adaptor handy (though you can’t use the Pencil when it’s charging).

As for using the Pencil itself, it’s pretty excellent. It’s smooth and very responsive, despite this being the lowest-end display that Apple makes for its iPad lineup.

iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Other things to note here include the lack of a 3.5mm headphone port, the first time a base iPad has left it out. It means you’ll need either wireless headphones or ones with a USB-C connector.

It’s also available in a number of bright new colours, including blue, pink, yellow and silver.

Overall, this is a more-than-capable tablet that can do almost anything the more expensive ‘Pro’ models can do, just with fewer frills, slightly lower resolution and less storage. If you gave me one of these instead of an iPad Pro to work on, I’d have no real problem; the only thing I’d sorely miss would be the extra screen size of the larger 13-inch Pro model.