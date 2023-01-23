Review: Mac mini M2 packs upgraded power punch

The Mac mini, with its new M2 and M2 Pro chips, is one of the most powerful desktop home computers you can buy. In our testing, we found it to be very flexible.

Price: from €729

Pros: flexible, powerful, lots of ports, base model very affordable

Cons: base model skimps on storage, only one colour available

Model tested: M2 Pro, 16GB, 512GB Ram, €1,579

In many ways, the Mac mini is the perfect home computer. It’s small and modular, meaning it can connect to monitors, keyboards or mice you may already have. It also comes with way more ports than an iMac, meaning you can use it for more things. And the newly-updated model comes with a power boost in the form of Apple’s recently-introduced M2 or M2 Pro chip.

Mac mini M2 Pro with Studio Display. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Mac mini M2 Pro with Studio Display. Photo: Adrian Weckler

If you haven’t used a Mac before but you’ve had an iPhone or iPad (or both) for a while, this is a decent jumping off point as a desktop computer without a huge spending commitment.

It can also be a powerful tool for some professionals, especially those who might have had a high-end Intel-based Mac desktop for eight or nine years and whose graphics requirements haven’t substantially increased. This can easily render relatively sophisticated graphics or handle several 4K streams simultaneously. That makes it something of a mini Mac Studio. Because on a like-for-like basis, a highly-specced Mac mini (with an M2 Pro chip and 32GB of Ram memory) will leave a flagship Intel-based Mac from 2015 in the dust for less than half what the previous top Intel model would have cost.

1. Size and design

A big attraction to the Mac mini is its relatively portable size. Measuring 20cm in length and width and about 4cm in height, the 1.2kg square, flat box can be moved easily if you want. It’s finished in a matte, aluminium unibody. There’s only one silver colour.

Mac mini M2 Pro. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Mac mini M2 Pro. Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. Connections and displays

Both Mac mini versions can support multiple displays, although the M2 Pro model (which was my test device) definitely has an edge. The regular M2 mini can support two screens (6K and 5k at 60hz), but the M2 Pro can support one more – three displays (two 6K screens and a 4K screen). Even more impressively, the M2 Pro Mac mini can support an 8K display, which brings it firmly into ‘pro’ territory.

While not 8K, the test display provided for the purpose of the review could otherwise hardly be better – Apple’s stunning 27-inch, 5K Studio Display (from €1,799).

Mac mini M2 Pro with Studio Display

Mac mini M2 Pro with Studio Display

One advantage the Mac mini has is its relatively large number of connection ports. People who use computers for work, especially, know what a big advantage this can be. The basic M2 mini configuration has two USB-C (Thunderbolt) slots, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone port. The M2 Pro configuration has four USB-C ports.

This all feels like a ‘pro’ machine setup and might be a genuine reason that some desktop Mac shoppers would opt for the Mac mini over, say, an iMac.

Mac mini M2 Pro has lots of ports

Mac mini M2 Pro has lots of ports

3. Accessories

If you get the entry-level model, this is a relatively cheap desktop Mac. It costs €729. You can then get a perfectly decent monitor, keyboard and mouse and still be at, or around, the €1,000 mark for the whole package.

There are some provisos to this, however. Buying Apple accessories will leave you closer to double the overall price (or over triple if you go for one of its displays, the cheapest of which is €1,800).

Also, the basic configuration has very meagre storage (256GB). That might be fine for someone who mainly needs a machine for online stuff. But if I was buying one of these, I’d probably opt for at least 1TB of storage (€460 more) as well as 16GB of Ram (€230 more) to feel like it was somewhat future-proofed. That lands at a price of €1,419 before adding the other necessary accessories.

For reference, an iMac M1 with the same storage and Ram as above costs €2,500. This happens to be my setup at home and I find it to be excellent, especially as it comes with all the accessories for that price (an excellent Magic keyboard with Touch ID, a Magic mouse and, obviously, the great 4.5k display built in).

So for me, a work-spec Mac mini would mainly be an option if I had a decent display already, or if it was important to keep costs down.

Mac mini M2 Pro with Studio Display. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Mac mini M2 Pro with Studio Display. Photo: Adrian Weckler

4. Engine power

The Mac mini comes with the choice of an M2 or M2 Pro chip. For home use, the M2 processor is absolutely fine: it’s easily powerful enough for typical home stuff, including most games and performs roughly the same as the faster M2 Pro chip for things like Excel spreadsheets. But the M2 Pro chip comes into its own for professional users; it’s up to twice as fast as the M2 for things like video editing and up to four times as fast as a previous high-end iMac with Intel i7 processor. For really heavy stuff, its 19 GPU cores and 12 CPU cores – giving 200GB/s of memory bandwidth – are significantly beefier than the M2’s 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores (giving 100GB/s bandwidth). The M2 Pro can also be configured with up to 32GB of Ram here, compared to 24GB for the M2.

Anyway, all of my tasks were blazed through.

Mac mini M2 Pro

Mac mini M2 Pro

5. Downsides

If I’m looking for critical points, using a Mac mini can be a bit physically messier than an all-in-one iMac. And because all of the ports are at the back, it can be fiddly getting to them, especially the headphone and USB-C ports. (Then again, this design choice makes it a lot neater-looking than if they were placed at the front.)

Macs can also be a little fussy sometimes with non-Apple branded Bluetooth accessories, so you’re better off with hard-wired ones.

I find it a little odd that Apple didn’t take the opportunity to offer more colours than just one basic silver. The multi-coloured iMacs are a huge hit, as are the different colours available for iPhones and iPads.

Finally, the base model’s 256GB is a pitifully small amount of on-board storage in 2023; it means that the real starter price (with 512GB of storage) is actually €959.

6. Conclusion: who is this for?

This makes a great home computer for a wide range of people. It also makes an excellent modular pro-tool for someone who knows exactly what they want and who already has a good monitor.