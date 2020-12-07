Review: JBL Partybox-On-The-Go is the ultimate Covid-friendly entertainment system

In one sense, JBL’s Partybox-On-The-Go (€349) was tailor made for 2020. It’s a high quality speaker that’s also really effective outdoors, has superb battery backup power and can be used for entertaining or with an instrument.

I’ve been indulging in it for the past wintry month and find it both useful and great fun; whether my neighbours agree is another matter.

As its name suggests, the Partybox-On-The-Go’s pitch is that it’s a powerful audio speaker that can be picked up and brought to another room or even outside, with ‘party’ functionality through microphones, instruments and colourful lights.

It’s a mid-size speaker, about three or four times the size of the largest Amazon Echo, cased in a fairly durable black, water-resistant polycarbonate finish with the main speaker on one side and padding at the back.

Ergonomically, this is very well thought through. It sits in one of three main ways — horizontally, or vertically either side. Large handles are also built flush into the unit on either upper corner, allowing you to grab it quickly. There are also two strap links built in on top, as it comes with a strap in case you want to sling it over your shoulder when you’re bringing it somewhere.

And that splash-resistant IPX4 quality makes it ideal for the era we’re in; al fresco winter meetups with friends or family in the back garden, front driveway or even the local park. (IPX4 means it’ll withstand some drizzle or bits of spray, but not a downpour.) If you don’t have access to a power source outside, the built-in rechargeable battery will see through five or six hours of use.

The audio quality is generally excellent for something of this type, thanks to 100 watts of power and some physical room for the sound to bounce around within the speaker. As you’d expect, you can push the bass quite a bit, although you’ll never get the same ultra-deep hum that you have with a separate woofer.

If you really want to go for it, you can buy two — they’ll combine for something of an ultimate party sound.

The audio controls on top consist of ‘play’, volume-up-or-down and separate dials for bass, treble and echo. Two extra dials are there for the guitar and microphone. There’s an additional button to vary the lighting controls (or to knock it off entirely).

And this goes to one of the boom-box’s other strengths: its focus for your raw music ambitions. This is a more-than-decent karaoke-on-the-go device. It comes with a wireless (battery-powered) JBL microphone, while another line-in mic can also be connected via a port on top of the device.

And if you want to add some local strumming, there’s a separate port for a guitar lead. Should you desire this mainly for practice, rather than public performance, there’s a headphone port on the back, too, beside a USB-A port.

It goes without saying that you can play music directly from your phone, or any other portable gadget, on it over Bluetooth. As with most Bluetooth sources, this does limit the audio quality a little, but it’s still relatively excellent.

Is this appreciably better than the smart speakers you may already have in your house? The Amazon Echos and Google Nests? As someone who has several of these through the house, the answer is yes. While thoroughly decent at what they set out to do, Amazon and Google smart speakers are much smaller in scale. With their microphones and smart functionality, they’re designed to be kitchen, bedroom or office accessories a little more than central speakers for playing your collection, or being outside-friendly party accoutrements. (Even Amazon’s larger Echo Studio, which I recently bought for almost €200, has a limit to its audio quality.)

An exception might be some of the larger Sonos speakers, which definitely match this JBL unit, or even superced it.

To be sure, there are bigger speakers you can get, with even better quality. But for what this is aimed at, I haven’t come across much better this year. I’d also add that when it comes to speaker audio quality, there’s a diminishing return after a certain size or point: there’s always better, but the margins of superiority become thinner and thinner the higher up the chain you go.

JBL’s Partybox On The Go costs €349 from Curry’s and other retailers.

Online Editors