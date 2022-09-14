Review: iPhone 14 Pro is the best you can get, but not a big jump from 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro (and 14 Pro Max) are often regarded as the high watermark for smartphones. Has Apple achieved that again this year? Yes. Is it different enough from the iPhone 13 Pro (and 13 Pro Max) to justify the inflation-hit pricing of €1,339 to €2,139? Maybe. If you have an iPhone 13 Pro already, you won’t miss out on that much here.

Price: from €1,339 (iPhone 14 Pro) and €1,489 (iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Pros: best cameras, superb battery life, great screen, very powerful

Cons: ultra-expensive

1. The very good

(i) Cameras: these are about the best you can get on a smartphone. Apple has introduced new sensors, increasing the size of the main rear sensor to 48 megapixels (from 12 megapixels last year). It has also introduced a new ‘2x’ range, alongside the 3x telephoto lens, which uses a crop from the 48-megapixel 1x lens. Video, again, is a particular highlight with stabilisation that is way, way better than any other phone on the market.

Expand Close Bigger cameras: this year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max (right) compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max (left). Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

(ii) Battery life: although I’ve only had the opportunity to use it for three full recharging cycles, this is roughly tracking with the iPhone 13 Pro, which was ground-breakingly good. Typically that leaves me with anywhere between 25pc and 50pc at the end of a normal day’s usage.

(iii) Build quality and appearance: the physical phone itself is just gorgeous. There’s a new metallic purple colour which some will love.

Expand Close New purple colour for iPhone 14 Pro / Facebook

(iv) The engine: This has Apple’s A16 Bionic under the hood, which is as powerful in some tasks as an M1 iPad Pro. In other words, it is ridiculously fast. Despite having just 6GB of Ram, this is far more powerful and capable than pretty much any other phone on the market for most tasks.

2. The fairly good

(i) Always-on display; this is very handy. Apple’s upgraded screen lets it enter into an ultra low power mode so that you can see basic information on your phone, such as time and notifications. It’s intelligent, too, going completely off if it senses it doesn’t need to be on, such as if you’re wearing an Apple Watch and are a certain distance away from it.

(ii) ‘Dynamic Island’: when it was first revealed on stage last week, there were a few laughs from the floor. But this turns out to be a really nice, really clever effect that people will get used to very quickly.

Expand Close The ‘Dynamic Island’ around the notch is new / Facebook

Apple shrank the ‘notch’ into a ‘pill’. But that made it a bit more samey-looking as other phones. So it has activated the bit of screen around the ‘pill’ to reflect whatever it is you have going in the background, tappable as a shortcut to that thing. This includes things like phone calls, Music, Spotify, TuneIn or YouTube. For example, if I have TuneIn or YouTube playing on the background, this becomes the ‘island’ up top that I can tap to get back into. If I’m using the phone as a hotspot for my laptop, the ‘island’ becomes the hotspot shortcut. If I’m hotspotting and also listening to TuneIn, the island becomes one of them while a small circle beside it becomes the other. Both are tappable.

It’s like a much less annoying, less intrusive version of the ‘window-within-a-window’ effect you sometimes see when you’re playing a video but want to do something else on the phone at the same time. I already know that I’ll miss it if and when I have to migrate away from the iPhone 14 Pro for other reviews.

(iii) Storage: the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a maximum of 1TB. There are two reasons to consider this much storage. The first is for those who want this as a professional photography or videography tool. If you’re shooting videos in 4K, you’d be surprised at how quickly you’ll get to 100GB, 200GB or 500GB. Those individuals aside, there are plenty of us who simply shoot lots of photos and videos, recreationally.

Expand Close iPhone 14 Pro comes in five different colours / Facebook

(iv) The screen: even though it’s mostly the same as last year’s display, the 120hz Oled ‘ProMotion’ screen can now go to a startling 2,000 nits of brightness when you need it, in bright outdoors conditions. It’s brilliant, even though you won’t to have it at maximum brightness for too long if you want decent battery life.

(v) iOS 16: okay, this is available to any iPhone in the last five years. But it’s still worth mentioning, as it was released this week. New features include the ability to edit (or ‘unsend’) iMessages, using your iPhone as a pass key for other services and the ability to ‘cut out’ bits of your photos easily, a Photoshop-like feature.

(vi) Crash detection: although you will hopefully never need to use it, this is a somewhat comforting new feature that the iPhone 14 introduces. Basically, the phone uses its accelerometer, microphones and gyroscope to figure out whether you have come to an overly-abrupt halt for some reason. It then gives you a few seconds to tell it that you haven’t been in a crash, before notifying emergency services and close contacts.

Expand Close iPhone 14 Pro comes with crash detection / Facebook

3. The not-so-good

(i) Pricing: the weak euro means that the iPhone 14 Pro starts at a heart-quickening €1,339 (14 Pro), way up on last year’s €1,179 for the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s even steeper for the 14 Pro Max, which starts at €1,489. It’s not that Apple is profiteering; the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in the US ($999 and $1,099) is unchanged from the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max last year. It’s simply reacting to the weak euro, which is now at parity with the dollar. But you’re the one who now pays for that, in a way that’s not replicated by other phone manufacturers.

(ii) Lightning port: Apple knows that it has to replace its relatively slow, old Lightning connection system with USB-C by 2024, to meet EU rules. All other phone systems have had it for the last five years. While it’s not something that most people probably care about all that much, USB-C is a lot faster and more useful than Apple’s old Lightning system, both for charging speed and transferring data. This is why Apple has mostly adopted it for its iPads.

(iii) Lack of satellite connectivity: US and Canadian iPhone 14 Pro buyers get a nice new feature that lets you send an SOS message via satellite in areas with no cellular coverage. Apple is taking this very seriously, with staff assigned to help co-ordinate the messages. But it won’t be available in Ireland or Europe, at least for the foreseeable future.