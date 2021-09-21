Review: iPhone 13 Pro is Apple’s clear winner

Is it worth upgrading to the iPhone 13 Pro (from €1,179) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (from €1,279)? What are their strengths and weaknesses? Are the new cameras all they’re cracked up to be? Is there one feature that stands out?

When Apple redesigned its iPhones last year, there wasn’t a huge difference between the standard iPhone 12 and the high-end 12 Pro. That has completely changed this year. A bigger gap in the cameras between the two models, as well as a much better screen on the Pro phones (only) means that it is clearly now worth choosing a 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max over the standard iPhone 13.

I know this because I’ve been testing and comparing all of the new iPhone models for the last week. To begin this in-depth review, here are answers to six common questions people will have.

(i) Is there enough to make you upgrade from an iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max? Only if you care enough about the screen.

(ii) Is it a compelling upgrade from an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max or earlier models? Absolutely.

(iii) Is it a better alternative to high-end Android flagships, such as Samsung’s S21 Ultra? Yes for power, design and video; no if you value a big camera zoom.

(iv) What are the main upgrades over last year? In this order: screen, cameras, battery, storage

(v) Other than screen size, is there any difference between the Pro and Pro Max models? Barely — €100 in price, different colours and one hour’s extra battery for the Pro Max.

(vi) Is the 6.7-inch Pro Max model too big? For some pockets and hands, yes. But the extra screen is incredibly useful, especially for photos, video and work stuff.

…..

1. The clincher: a new high-end screen

The single biggest reason to pick an iPhone 13 Pro over an iPhone 13 — and maybe over some Android rivals, too — is the new 120hz high-refresh display.

In English, this means that the screen — still 6.1 inches for the 13 Pro and 6.7 inches for the 13 Pro Max — has much smoother, faster scrolling. You can absolutely see the difference when you wake the phone up or swipe from screen to screen; it’s a better, higher-end experience. In television terms, it’s a bit like going from HD to 4K. It will be especially useful for anyone who likes gaming.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, now with a 120hz screen. Photo: Adrian Weckler

iPhone 13 Pro Max, now with a 120hz screen. Photo: Adrian Weckler

One thing to note here is that this is an ‘adaptive’ feature, meaning that it’s not at 120hz all the time — only when Apple (or the developer of the app you’re using) thinks you’ll see the benefit from it, such as scrolling down a page or between screens or playing a game. In fact, it slows down to as low as 10hz when you leave the phone sitting there on. While this is smart (120hz all the time would sap your battery compared to ordinary 60hz screens), it means that you don’t really have control over the feature, such as turning it off altogether to get better battery life. Some phones let you do this, but it’s not Apple’s way.

Comparatively, Apple is quite late to add this feature (which it calls its ‘Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion’); most high-end Android phones, and even a few budget or mid-tier ones, have had a 90hz or 120hz screen for two or three years.

But now that the iPhone 13 Pro has it, it knocks out arguably the biggest technical reason you might consider an Android over an iPhone. And it’s most certainly a trump card that both Pro models have over the regular 13 and 13 mini. Once you experience the 120hz smooth scrolling, the less fluid screens of the regular iPhone 13 (or last year’s iPhone 12 Pro) seem like a retrograde step — the equivalent of using a laptop with giant bezels.

There are two other things about the display worth mentioning. First, it’s a bit tougher: Apple calls it the “most scratch resistant screen” to date, thanks to the ‘ceramic shield’ coating now on it.

It’s also notable that the screen can reach a slightly higher level of brightness (1,000 nits) compared to the iPhone 13 (800 nits).

The camera lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro (gold) are far larger than the iPhone 12 Pro (blue). Photo: Adrian Weckler

The camera lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro (gold) are far larger than the iPhone 12 Pro (blue). Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. A big camera upgrade

Along with the new 120hz display, this is the biggest upgrade on the new Pro models. The smaller iPhone 13 Pro is the big winner here, getting the exact same updated camera system as the Pro Max (it had a significantly lesser setup than the Pro Max last year).

This means a zoom upgrade to 3x (from 2x on the 12 Pro and 2.5x on the 12 Pro Max). More importantly, the main rear camera now lets in twice as much light as the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max — a huge leap.

The ultrawide lens, which also lets in more light than last year’s models, can now autofocus. This means you can do macrophotography, consisting of extreme close-ups.

Finally, the ‘night mode’ also now applies to every lens on the camera, front and back.

These are all only available on the 13 Pro and Pro Max models, giving them a huge lead over the iPhone 13 and 13 mini.

As for video, iPhones’ camera systems have always been the best on the market with superb low light performance and astonishing stabilisation for smooth footage, relative to other smartphones. My testing suggests that this hasn’t changed and, as pointed out below, there are some new features to extend the iPhone 13’s lead here.

Do you get everything you might want? No; even though the telephoto zoom lens now extends to 3x, this is nothing like the 5x to 10x optical zooms you get on some of the top Androids. So you won’t be photographing the moon with either of these models.

There are also minor tradeoffs with switching the zoom lens to 3x rather the 2x (or 2.5x), which I get into below.

Even still, the camera upgrades are both substantial and compelling. Here’s a little more detail on what I found.

The camera lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro (gold) are far larger than the iPhone 12 Pro (blue). Photo: Adrian Weckler

The camera lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro (gold) are far larger than the iPhone 12 Pro (blue). Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. (a) Still photos: Overall, the iPhone 13 Pro’s cameras are now sharper and better in low light. Maybe not as dramatic (from my testing) as the technical improvements would suggest, but you can still see it. This improved photography is down to a few upgrades. First and foremost, Apple has updated the camera sensors on both its main wide lens (to f1.5) and ultra wide (to f1.8) lens. This is quite a big deal, as it lets in around twice as much light. This also may be why the actual lenses on the back of the phone are noticeably larger, as you can see from the comparison photos I’ve taken.

Apple has also added its night mode to all of the Pro and Pro Max models’ lenses, front and back. This makes a difference when trying to capture scenes in darkened rooms or outside in the evening. As mentioned above, the ultrawide lens can also autofocus now, which leads to Apple’s imbuing it with macro-photography capability. Think of the ability to see threads on a shirt or spores in the middle of a flower when you put the iPhone’s camera within an inch of what you’re snapping. It’s a fun photography mode.

All of these features are supplemented by Apple’s A15 chip, which incrementally boosts the camera system’s ability to deal with complex lighting situations.

And then there’s the iPhone 13 Pro’s new 3x zoom. This is worth an extended mention, as there is some compromise in photo quality alongside the benefits of its longer reach.

On one hand, it hugely adds to the iPhone 13 Pro’s photo range and power. This is not only because it’s a bigger optical zoom, but also because it enhances the device’s digital zoom — up to 15x for photos and 9x for video.

But it also subtly limits a portion of your photos, too.

First, the aperture (f2.8) is smaller, meaning that this year’s 3x zoom lets in slightly less light than last year’s 2x (Pro) or 2.5x (Pro Max). Second, my testing shows that there is ever-so-slightly less detail and clarity on photos taken between the 2x and 3x zoom ranges on the 13 Pro than there was on the 12 Pro. There is an obviously technical reason for this. It’s the sacrifice the iPhone 13 Pro makes for making the 1x lens now stretch all the way to 2.9x before the telephoto lens (3x) kicks in. On last year’s iPhone 12 Pro, you switched to a new telephoto lens when you hit 2x. This year, if you’re shooting at 2x (or anything up to 2.9x) it’s basically just a digitally stretched version of the 1x lens; the clarity of a full optical lens doesn’t kick in again until 3x.

I’ve tested this at length on both the iPhone 12 Pro and 13 Pro and there is definitely a visible difference in detail between the 2x and 3x range, favouring last year’s model. It’s most pronounced, as you’d expect, at 2.9x, just before the 3x lens kicks in. To be fair, we are talking about minor differences inc larity, here. And Apple mitigates it somewhat with the larger sensor sizes, which claws back some of the detail, even within a digital zoom.

Moreover, that 2x-to-3x zone is the only focal range — from 0.5x all the way up to 10x (the maximum on the iPhone 12 Pro) — where this applies; in every other focal distance, the iPhone 13 Pro is better. So having tested it thoroughly, my takeaway is that the compromise in the 2x-to-3x range is probably worth it for the improvements in every other zoom focal range.

6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro. Photo: Adrian Weckler

6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro. Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. (b) Shooting videos: This is where Apple is showing off. As I said previously, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max already have the best video shooting on any flagship smartphone. The 13 Pro and Pro Max add some fancy new ways to leverage it. First of all, the smaller 13 Pro now has what was reserved for the Pro Max last year -- sensor stabilisation. That helps a lot with reducing blurry or fuzzy captures, especially in low light situations. And then there is the new ‘cinematic’ mode. When filming, tapping the screen brings an object — either in the foreground or background — into focus and places other things out of focus. It will automatically do this, too, when it detects new faces in the video, going between them. And you can do this at two different focal lengths (1x or 3x) on the rear camera or apply it to the selfie camera.

If you’re not happy with how you shot it, you can change the focus and ‘bokeh’ in the editing process on the phone. This editing even includes the capability of readjusting the aperture settings from f2.0 (very shallow) up to f11 to vary what the depth of field looks like between the different focus transitions in your video.

Obviously, this is computational photography; the tiny lenses aren’t actually applying these optical apertures to your video shoot, as they can’t. Instead, the phone is shooting everything in focus and artificially layering out-of-focus effects either in real time or in your editing process. It’s not perfect -- if you look closely, you’ll see slight imperfections at the edges of your in-focus subject and the out-of-focus background. But overall, it’s a very nice effect that adds quite a professional look and feel to videos.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Apple is bringing what it calls ‘ProRes’ video to the iPhone 13 Pro. This is to video what ‘Raw’ is to photos -- much more information that you can play around with during the editing process (though it will also likely lead to much bigger storage files). This isn’t available yet, but Apple says it will be by the end of the year.

3. Longer battery life

Even considering the new screen and cameras, I know that some people will regard better battery life as being at least as important an upgrade. Apple claims that you’ll get about 2.5 extra hours per charge from the Pro Max and 1.5 hours from the Pro. In my testing, this seems about right. My typical day’s smartphone use is several hours (cumulatively) of social media, at least 30 minutes of YouTube, an hour of radio or podcasts or Spotify, a handful of calls, a few dozen texts or messaging exchanges and 30 to 60 minutes of hotspotting. Using each phone on alternate days, I always still had at least 50pc (and usually over 60pc) by 4pm, leaving me comfortable for the rest of the day.

One reason for this longer-lasting period between charges is that the physical battery under the hood is bigger than in last year’s Pro models. You can feel it in the slightly heavier weight of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max; the phones are also ever-so-slightly thicker than last year’s models.

This will inevitably bring about questions of whether it’s worth increasing a phone’s heft — even if only slightly — to improve battery life. In this case, it is. Battery life is especially important for ‘Pro’ iPhone models, given the extra features they’re imbued with and the kind of activity (photography, videography, multimedia) that they’re aimed at. This is doubly so now that the iPhone 13 pro has an energy-hungry 120hz display.

That said, you will find some longer-life smartphones, but not really among Apple’s direct rivals. For example, Samsung used to have a commanding battery lead with its Note range; that has dwindled in recent years, despite the battery being physically larger than the iPhone’s.

4. Double the storage

Bye-bye 64GB iPhones. The new base storage level for the 13 Pro is 128GB. And the upper limit is now a whopping 1TB (1,000GB). This means that, for the first time, the entry-level storage is easily enough for an ordinary user doing ordinary things without ever really having to worry about going to the next level of monthly iCloud subscriptions.

Is there a reason you might consider the 1TB option? Which costs a whopping €1,759 (Pro) or €1,859 (Pro Max)? There are two possible target users, that I can see. The first is someone who really intends to use the 13 Pro or Pro Max to the the limits of their photography and videography potential. Anyone who’s genuinely considering the phone as a ‘B’ camera on a filming project will be taking a huge amount of footage. If they’re using the maximum resolution, it will fill the device’s storage up quickly (it only takes 140 seconds to take up 1GB at that high-end resolution). As for the price, for this kind of professional or hobbyist user, the €230 hop between 512GB and 1TB might be worth it. The other possible buyer of the 1TB model is someone who simply hates deleting photos and can’t get it together to organise them outside the phone. Who doesn’t know someone whose phone ecosystem has become bogged down with thousands of photos and videos that they are reluctant to sort out?

True, it would seem to be a stiff price to pay (it’s a €580 difference between the 128GB and the 1TB versions for both the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max models). But I know from years of writing tech help column that photo clutter is one of the constant issues that people with smartphones have. So despite its sky-high price, I wouldn’t rule out the 1TB models for at least some of this crowd.

5. Its new chip and charging

The 13 Pro is an absolute beast under the hood. Despite its modest 6GB of Ram (which is about half of what other top-end phones have), Apple’s blistering new A15 Bionic chip sees the 13 Pro race past rivals in overall speed. Compared to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro, it’s between 10pc and 20pc faster. This may not sound like much of a leap, but bear in mind that last year’s A14 chip is still faster than almost any other flagship phone processor. The iPhone 13 Pro’s graphics performance is equally impressive.

All of this basically means two things. First, this will still be a powerful phone in two or three (or four) years’ time. Second, if you’re into gaming, it’s a very capable casual device.

Charging is slightly faster on the iPhone 13 Pro than on the iPhone 12 Pro, but this seems to be mainly down to the inclusion of a USB-C-to-Lightning cable supplied in the box, as opposed to the older USB-A-to-Lightning cables of previous years. One point about this is that you need to have one of the newer charging plugs (with a USB-C port for hte cable rather than the older, standard USB-A ones) for this to work. As is the norm with smartphones, there is no charging plug in the box.

6. The design and shape

The 13 Pro and Pro Max are not exactly identical in size, design and shape to the 12 Pro and Pro Max model, but they’re close enough as makes little difference, visually. In other words, they retain that glossy, metallic flat-sided shape that last year’s redesign ushered in. While this design makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max (in particular) feel a little heftier in the hand than the smoother, more rounded shapes of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it undeniably gives the phone an aesthetic premium that, for me, is unrivalled. Purely as far as styling goes, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are the best-looking premium smartphones you can currently buy.

But they’re not exactly the same. Both are a hair thicker than last year’s phones, possibly to allow for a slightly bigger battery. Both have incrementally larger camera lenses, too. While these things might seem insignificant, they’re enough to make the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max not quite fit comfortably into last year’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max cases. I tried it with both models and, while I could squeeze them in, part of the phone lock switch on the side was difficult to access, while one of the lenses was bordering on being obscured by the case.

Of interest to anyone who has been irritated by the disruption that the Face ID ‘notch’ brings to the display is that fact that it’s now a lot smaller on the new models.

Lastly, there’s one new colour. This year’s models now come with a choice of a lighter shade of blue, in addition to the gold, ‘graphite’ (dark grey) and ‘sierra’ (off-white)

7. iPhone 13 Pro Max: is it too big for some people?

There is one pragmatic question that remains relevant for those thinking of upsizing to a Pro Max model. Is a 6.7-inch phone too big? For anyone who really wants to maximise their photography, videos or work, no. That said, the 13 Pro Max is a pocket-reshaper. After a few weeks’ use, the lining of your jeans or jacket will start to show the shape of the phone. Stitching will be strained. Belts (or braces) will have more work to do to keep your pants from sagging. This is, it seems, the price for having the best portable model consumption device on your person.

Is this worth it for however you use your phone? We know that much the world, by and large, thinks it is. Most flagship phones are between 6.4 inches and 6.8 inches in size. And, overall, I do think that the benefits are worth the stretch (pun intended). But it’s a personal choice: the Pro Max is definitely at the larger, heavier end of things. I’m reminded of this extra heft every time I use it.

8. Should you buy one?

This is always a subjective question. But from my experience of testing and using this, here’s how it breaks down.

If you have an iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, the only real reason to upgrade to this year’s model is the better screen or slightly better battery life. I suspect that may not be enough for many people. In other words, the power, cameras and iOS 15 benefits that are on last year’s models are still comparable to what you’re getting in the new phones.

On the other hand, if you’re upgrading from, say, an iPhone Xs or Xr, or even the 11 Pro model from two years ago, there is enough here to justify the upgrade.

Separately, if you’re thinking of jumping ship from Android, the cumulative effect of more storage, better battery and that new 120hz screen means that the 13 Pro is now at least on par with most Android flagships for raw feature specifications (and Apple’s processor is far more powerful). The only technical detail it doesn’t really have is a long telephoto zoom lens.

The iPhone 13 Pro costs from €1,159 for 128GB up to €1,759 for 1TB and is also available with 256GB (€1,299) or 512GB (€1,529). The iPhone 13 Pro Max costs €100 more at each storage increment.