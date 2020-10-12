Review: Huawei Freebuds Pro have good audio and great call quality but are fiddly to use

Can active noise cancellation ever work properly on wireless earbuds? Or do you have to be the kind of person that believes a sausage shoved into a hamburger bun is indeed a hot dog, as your aunt used to say?

Since the feature has been added to wireless in-ear buds, I have found that some noise-cancelling buds aren’t even actual sausages— they’re just buns.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live earphones are a case in point: while the audio quality is actually very good (see my review elsewhere on Independent.ie), the noise cancellation is so bad that I couldn’t detect even a bit of it.

In general, I have found that Huawei’s Freebuds line of noise-cancelling buds do a better job than most.

Read More

I've been using its Freebuds Pro (€179) set for a while and, while they wouldn’t quite let someone sneak up on me undetected, they do muffle a reasonable bit of noise away. It’s enough to stop you hearing an annoying drip or some distant creaking sound, but not quite enough to prevent you hearing someone droning on at the café seat next to you. (For that, you’ll simply need overhead noise-cancelling phones that completely cover your ears.)

Thankfully, the somewhat-there noise cancelling doesn’t do anything to dampen the audio quality of the Freebuds Pro. Huawei has squeezed some serious 11mm drivers in here and you can hear it: you won’t be disappointed by the quality of the sound in these earbuds.

The Freebuds Pro are long-stemmed buds that also use silicon tips (there are three different sizes that come in the box) for a snug, sealed fit.

As with most buds that use these kind of silicon tips, you might have to tease them around in your ear a bit to get the right audio depth from them.

One mistake that some people make with buds of this type is to take them out of their box the firs time, slot them in, listen to something and be disappointed by what might seem to be an the apparent tinny quality to it all. But if you spend a few seconds working them in a little, it pays off handsomely and you’ll realise their true sound quality.

I found that they stayed in without any problem on walks.

Relative to other earbuds, setting the Freebuds Pro up fully isn’t especially quick or easy. I had to consult the small paper manual a couple of times to figure out where the masterfully hidden function button was on the outside of the pill-recharging box.

And Huawei is one of those companies that wants you to download an app for your phone (called Huawei AI Life) so you can adjust settings and controls. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the AI Life app had not yet been updated to include the Freebuds Pro. I assume this will happen any day now.

Once going, the buds are impressive overall, although Huawei may have some fine tuning to do on its Freebuds’ touch controls.

They’re supposed to allow you to control audio volume, pausing and noise-cancellation mode by tapping, stroking or squeezing the stems.

They did all three of these things for me for about 10 minutes and then just stopped co-operating. The only upside was that there was no chance I could accidentally pause or skip a track by inadvertently touching the buds.

Call quality is very good with the Freebuds Pro. They use multiple microphones and bone conduction to deliver a generally better sound most wireless buds that I’ve tried up to now.

In putting some emphasis on this feature, Huawei has been somewhat lucky in its timing — call quality is probably a more important consideration in the wireless buds you choose during a work-from-home pandemic than at most other times.

Battery life is about the same as I get with other wireless earbuds, at around four or five hours use between pill box charges. That pill box needs to be recharged itself after every two or three full Freebuds-charging episodes.

Other than the touch controls failing, the only real downside I experienced was an ergonomic one — getting the Freebuds out of the recharging box each time is actually quite tricky. There’s nothing to get a natural purchase on, so you end up half-squeezing, half-teasing the gizmo out, usually having to try more than once.

But otherwise, these are are actually a better-than-average set of wireless earbuds at a relatively reasonable price.

Read More

Online Editors