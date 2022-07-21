Review: Google’s Pixel 6a is the best sub-€500 phone you can buy

Google’s Pixel 6a is a rare example of a mid-range phone that keeps what’s essential and ditches what’s excessive.

It’s a basic rule of thumb that the mid-range phone you buy today is roughly on the same level as a flagship device from three to four years ago. There has rarely been a better example of this than Google’s new Pixel 6a. For €459, you’re getting a phone with very considerable power, good cameras, a good display, decent storage and the all-round feel of something that will last a while.

I’ve been testing the 6.1-inch entry-level version of Google’s Pixel range for over a week and it’s hard not to recommend it. It’s not perfect, as I’ll get into below. But as a sub-€500 phone? It matches the best that Samsung, OnePlus and Oppo have to offer. It’s also well-suited competition for the new Nothing Phone (1), which happens to be priced at almost exactly the same level.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

Google's Pixel 6a comes in three available colours

Google's Pixel 6a comes in three available colours

1. Cameras

The Pixel 6a’s two rear cameras (12-megapixel wide and ultrawide) are very, very good for a phone at this price. They’re barely a half step back from the flagship Pixel 6 cameras, which are excellent. The only real drawback is the absence of a zoom lens, although only the Pixel 6 Pro has this in Google’s lineup.

In my testing, I’d give the stills camera an 8.5 out of 10 and the video camera an 8 out of 10. When taking shots or shooting video, it’s easy to see that Google still leans heavily on its ‘computational photography’ edge to deliver a balance in colour and light it thinks most people will like. While it gets this right most of the time (making this an excellent point-and-shoot phone for most people), it’s not flawless. I didn’t always prefer how it overly-softened my skin in selfies, regardless of which mode it was in. There are also occasionally blurry transition zones around objects that Google is trying sharpen or make stand out.

As for the video, it’s generally excellent, although I found a few traces of juddering that the stabilisation couldn’t quite optimise away.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 6’s ‘wow’ feature, called ‘Magic Eraser’, is on the 6a too. This lets you circle an object, in any photo you take, for it to be removed. It will even suggest, slightly Stalinesquely, people in the photo that you might want to remove. The phone then tries as neatly as possible to reproduce a contiguous background as if the object had never been in the photo in the first place. In many cases, it works very well. In some cases, it’s clumsy and leaves a swirly blur where the object was.

2. Battery life

The Pixel 6a has a smaller battery than either the 6 or 6 Pro, but it’s commensurate with the smaller display. I found no problem in generally going a full day with it, which is not something I could say about previous years’ Pixel phones.

3. Display

The Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch display is supposed to be the junior version of Google’s current trio, but it doesn’t fully feel like it. Technically, the Pixel 6a hasn’t got the buttery-smooth refresh rate of either the 6 (90hz) or 6 Pro (120hz). But it’s still very silky to use and scroll with. This is a thing that few phones fully master, regardless of their spec sheets: I can only think of the iPhone and the flagship premium models of well known Android marques that really deliver. (Nothing’s Phone (1), which I recently reviewed, isn’t quite as good, despite having a higher refresh rate.)

Otherwise, the 1080p display is more than adequate with 429 nits of brightness,

4. Design and looks

There was a time when Pixel phones were bland and boring to hold. The 6 range was the first to really change that. While I think the corners on the phone are a little pointy for my pockets, Google has made the devices visually distinctive for the first time with a protruding ‘camera bar’ on the rear, ostensibly to house its beefed-up camera lens system. This makes it stand out from most of the black slabs out there. The speakers on the Pixel 6a are pretty decent for a mid-range phone, too.

5. Engine and storage

One big advantage to the Pixel 6a is that you get the same powerful ‘Tensor’ chip system as the bigger, more expensive models. This is a very good thing as the it’s very fast and allows for fairly advanced computation photography, as well as helping to save battery life. While the Pixel 6a’s Ram is 6GB — compared to the Pixel 6’s 8GB and the Pixel 6 Pro’s 12GB — I found it capable enough for any task I had.

6. Downsides

The underscreen fingerprint reader here is not quite as reliable as I’d like — I often had to use the number unlock method after a couple of failed attempts. There’s also no facial unlocking, which compounds the problem. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, although those days have been over for a while. And as is now the norm with most smartphones, you no longer get a charging plug inside, just a cable.

7. Conclusion: should you get one?

Overall, this is a hard recommend. If you’re really fussy about your cameras, or you absolutely need a bigger display or more storage, I could see why you might pass on this. Otherwise, it’s actually a great phone. For the money, it’s very hard to do better.