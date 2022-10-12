Review: Google Pixel Watch is elegant but pricey

Is this Google’s answer to the Apple Watch or another Fitbit gadget? That’s the biggest remaining question I have about Google’s new sleek, round-faced smartwatch.

….

Price: €379

Pros: best-looking Android smartwatch around, good unisex size, 6 months Fitbit Premium included

Cons: expensive, last-generation chip, one key feature doesn’t work in Ireland

….

Google owns Fitbit. But it has an impressive Pixel hardware range in phones and earbuds (with a tablet to come). Hence the Pixel Watch, which I’ve been wearing for about a week.

Expand Close Pixel Watch. Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pixel Watch. Photo: Adrian Weckler

On the plus side, this is definitely the most handsome round-faced smartwatch out there. There’s none of the blockiness so typical of the genre.

It has just all the core fitness, health and smart sensors you’d reasonably need to feel covered, while being significantly more discreet than just about any other full-functioning touchscreen smartwatch out there. Honestly, it looks and feels like something Apple might have launched, had they not gone for the square-ish format of their own Watch. It’s undeniably a premium aesthetic.

There’s a price to pay for that sleekness: battery life. This tracks at roughly the same battery life as a regular Apple Watch, which is to say not much more than one full day. Almost all non-Apple rivals will beat that handsomely.

There’s only one screen size and, a little surprisingly, Google has opted for a smaller 41mm display.

The advantage to this is that it makes the Pixel Watch a little less wrist-computerish than many of its rivals, as it doesn’t sit up like a chunky piece of IT. It is also almost certainly going to appeal more strongly to those with smaller, slimmer wrists, probably including a female demographic.

Expand Close Google’s Pixel Watch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Google’s Pixel Watch

The Pixel watch has two buttons, one of which is also a rotating crown. It’s a nice, elegant setup which is visually very satisfying.

Its Wear OS operating system is nice and easy to use, too, with a combination of swipes, taps and button-pushes to access things fairly quickly.

Google is emphasising its Fitbit subsidiary in a big way with the Pixel Watch. It directs users to the Fitbit app (rather than its own Google Fit app) as the main health and fitness tracking engine for the watch, even gifting six months’ free membership of Fitbit Premium (usually €9 per month) as a perk for buyers.

In one way, this makes sense. Fitbit is a well-honed, tried-and-trusted fitness platform that works well and has years of experience.

On the other hand, it will confuse people. Is this the same as a Fitbit Watch? (No.) Is it supposed to work better with Fitbit than Google Fit? (It seems so.)

While there’s a lot to like about the Pixel Watch, it’s pricey. Fitbit’s Sense 2, which has all the core fitness sensors, a colour touchscreen, 6 months; Fitbit Premium membership and much better battery life, costs €80 less. So does Apple’s latest Watch SE.

Unfortunately, this is an Irish issue. In most countries (like the UK), it comes in two different variants: ‘wifi’ (cheaper) and ‘LTE’ (pricier). But in Ireland, only the most expensive LTE variant (€379) is available. Ironically, Ireland is one of the few launch countries that doesn’t have LTE functionality from mobile operators. It’s a slightly unfortunate launch strategy that Google has undertaken and one likely to encourage some users to skip the Irish Google Store when buying it.

Expand Close Google’s Pixel Watch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Google’s Pixel Watch

One nice feature of the Pixel Watch — and not available on the cheaper Apple Watch SE — is the option for an ‘always-on’ display. While it does mean slightly less battery life, to me it’s worth it as it means you don’t have to keep constantly flicking your wrist anytime you simply want to glance at the time.

The Pixel Watch is designed to work with Google Assistant, and has a microphone and speaker (which is a little weak and tinny) built in. This means that you make and take calls, as long as it’s within range of your phone.

It can also be charged using other wireless charging leads than the one it comes with – I got it to charge on an Apple Watch charger.

It comes in a few nicely-judged colours. The bands are handy, too — they’re easy to take off and replace.

There’s one potential long-term downside to the Pixel Watch: engine power. While I didn’t notice any real issue with a lag or delays, it’s using one of the oldest, weakest chips in the premium smartwatch category. Over time, that could limit its ability. Google has always started its hardware off with modest specifications, instead preferring to lean on the power of its software, before scaling up to high-end hardware. That’s as true for its initial Nexus and Pixel smartphones as it was for its Chromebooks. And it looks to be the case for the Pixel Watch, too.

Otherwise, this is a promising — if pricey — debut for Google in the smartwatch category.