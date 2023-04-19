Review: Final’s ZE8000 buds are an audiophile’s choice

There’s nothing quite like a Japanese audiophile brand to show you what some other earbuds are missing. In the case of Final’s first set of flagship wireless buds, the results are incredibly satisfying, with beautiful, deep, rich sound that I’ve rarely heard on any other set of buds.

The price you’ll pay, as well its €325 price tag, is a larger-than-usual charging case and the lack of one or two cutting edge tech features that now come as standard on other buds.

But the audio quality really is superb. Beck’s ‘Turn Away’ keeps all of the atmosphere and harmonies; Aldous Harding’s ‘Imagining My Man’ shows that the buds can handle subtlety, too, while the Pixies’ ‘Wave Of Mutilation’ brings in drums in just the right, warm balance. Anything at all from Cigarettes After Sex will bring you to another place with these buds.

Their design is a little like something you’d imagine from Bang & Olufsen a few years ago; angular, sleek industrial chic. They come with a choice of different-sized tips for comfort and noise-sealing; the ones on them out of the box fitted me fine. I walked around in them quite a bit without any hint of them being dislodged or falling out, though I didn’t get a chance to bring them on a run or any activity with more shaking going on. There are lots of different sizes included as accessories.

The tech on board, aside from the high-end music drivers and ‘8K sound processing’ is mostly good. Their noise cancellation is decent enough with several adjacent modes, including a wind-cut mode that deals with the interference wind can cause when you’re trying to use the microphone on a call. The transparent (‘ambient sound’) mode is handy to have, as is the ‘voice through’ mode. The stalks are touch-sensitive, allowing you to do the usual things of controlling music, calls and listening mode.

There’s also an accompanying app (Final Connect) which lets you twiddle around a bit with the EQ and noise cancellation settings.

The main tech miss is the lack of multipoint connectivity, meaning that if you’re relying on these during the day at work, you’ll have to manually disconnect and reconnect between, say, a laptop and a phone. There are also no sensors to stop them playing automatically if removed.

The USB-C powered carrying case is almost twice the size of an AirPods box, too. For the way I use buds (carried around in my pocket everywhere I go), this isn’t ideal. It still fits into a jeans pocket reasonably easily, but there’s less room for other stuff. The matte plastic finish on the case, while patterned, feels a little cheap.

None of these downsides are really enough to put you off if audio quality is your top concern: the ZE8000 buds pass with flying colours. Battery life seemed fine to me, at around 5 hours (of music) per charge and around three buds recharges per box charge.



