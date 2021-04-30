Review: Apple’s new purple iPhone 12

Apple’s new purple colour is available on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, but not the iPhone 12 Pro. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Price: €929 (64GB), €979 (128GB), €1,099 (256GB)

Pros: powerful, great cameras, new colour

Cons: same as iPhone 12 models 6 months ago

Let’s get this out of the way early; technically, this is exactly the same iPhone 12 as the models released six months ago. The only difference is the colour — a lilac-accented shade of purple. If that’s enough to spark your upgrade lust, fine. But there’s no extra technical attraction to it, unless you consider the changes in iOS 14.5 this week, such as being able to now unlock the iPhone using Face ID even when wearing a mask.

Despite this, I thought it would be a good opportunity to offer a long-term review of the iPhone 12 itself, looking at its strengths and weaknesses.

I’ve been using it on and off for months. Overall, it’s a reliable, powerful, nicely-designed phone with great cameras (though I do miss the presence of a zoom lens), a gorgeous screen and acceptably good battery life.

While I wish that Apple made a larger-display version of the iPhone 12 (the only option is the much more expensive 12 Pro Max), this is generally a very worthy flagship phone— I can’t imagine that many who got one earlier regret it.

Here’s how I rate the phone on what I think are its most important features.

1. Cameras

I’ll start with the thing I usually focus deepest on: the cameras. While the iPhone 12’s cameras aren’t bleeding edge (they don’t have the largest sensors and there’s no zoom), they’re still near the top of the pile in the shots they take. They’re also still just about the best for video, competing mainly with the iPhone 12 Pro (and Pro Max).

There are two 12-megapixel rear lenses, a regular wide (1x) camera and an ultra-wide (0.5x) camera. There are some slight optical lens improvements over the iPhone 11, such as a ‘faster’ f1.6 aperture that lets in 27pc more light to the camera sensor, but most of it is ‘computational’, being a combination of Apple’s photo software and the power of its new chip.

As I remarked when first reviewing the iPhone 12, one clear improvement is a ‘lens correction’ feature. Using the ultra-wide (0.5x) camera, there’s distinctly less ‘distortion’, meaning that the sides and corners of the photo don’t warp or bend the way did on the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera than there is on the iPhone 11.

Another noticeable improvement, to my eyes, is its ‘night mode’. Not only is this now also applied to the iPhone 12’s ultra wide lens, but photos are sharper and clearer in my testing, as well as being a little less noisy, than night mode photos on previous models. The level of detail visible, in particular, when you pinch in to shots you’ve taken in this mode easily matches the best I’ve tested on rival flagship smartphones.

It’s still a bit of a shame that you can’t manually switch it on or off to use it during a dark scene because it’s not foolproof in judging the right conditions (it can be put off by a single light, for example).

Video quality on either of the two rear lenses has proven to be one of the iPhone 12’s strongest camera features, mainly because of the superior stabilisation and overall treatment of the videography. Apple’s super-powerful A14 Bionic chip comes into play again, here, not only with 60 frames per second in 4K, but with 10-bit HDR using Dolby Vision. That’s really some feat for a phone.

The upshot is that if I need to reliably take a video quickly, the iPhone 12 (or 12 Pro) is now the device I reach for, even before any of my full frame cameras (which are a lot fussier to set up, need considerable post-capture editing and don’t have anything like the same stabilisation).

Again, I do miss the presence of a third zoom lens, which is why I default to an iPhone 12 Pro (2x zoom) or Pro Max (2.5x zoom). But other than that, this is close to as good as you’ll get.

2. Battery life

The iPhone 12’s battery life, I have found, is somewhere between decent and adequate. This is one area where I can’t say there has been any real improvement over previous models. To be fair, it matches what I got from the iPhone 11, which was itself a huge jump in battery life over predecessors and which was bigger, thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12.

It’s usually fine and should last most people a full day. But if you’re a heavy user — particularly with your camera or if you constantly switch from app to app — you’ll notice the battery getting a little thin in the late afternoon or early evening.

3. 5G

Okay, so the iPhone 12 has 5G and… that’s really all you can say about it. I didn’t find anything much to review about this; you’ll get 100Mbs (or more) on your phone rather than 20Mbs but it won’t (yet) make a difference to anything you do on hte actual phone. The 5G radio seems to work fairly similarly to other phones I’ve tested; Apple’s software switches you in and out of 5G to help your battery (which is sapped a little faster on 5G). Otherwise, as long as you’re in a 5G coverage area and your operator plan supports it, you can pick it up reasonably well. But there just isn’t any app or online user experiences that noticeably benefit more from 5G over 4G (which is plentiful around Irish urban areas) on an iPhone.

4. Engine and speed

Together with 5G, this is probably one of the future-proof elements of the IPhone 12. This thing blazes. This is probably down to the A14 Bionic chip under the hood (the same as the Pro and Pro Max models, and faster than most iPads) because it doesn’t have much Ram at all — only about 4GB.

When I actually tested it raw speed, it beat Qualcomm’s previous flagship (Snapdragon 865+) chip by a margin of over a third. That Apple has put this processor into the standard iPhone 12 as well as the 12 Pro is likely to be one of the most underrated features of this phone.

5. The screen

One of the biggest technical advances in the iPhone 12 is the 6.1-inch display, which jumps from LCD (in the iPhone 11) to Oled. While this doesn’t mean much to most punters, you can see it when you switch it on. To look at it, this is like using an iPhone Pro. It’s brighter (up to twice as punchy when looking at some photos), easier on your eyes and its treatment of colours and contrasts is really superb.

It’s a little odd that Apple didn’t increase the ‘refresh rate’ on this from 60hz, as almost all flagship phones have now done. Apple’s response to this is that refresh rate isn’t the be-all and end-all of screen responsiveness, although it has implemented the upgrade (which it calls ‘ProMotion’) on its iPad Pro models. Another unstated reason is that higher refresh rates munch mightily on battery life and the iPhone 12 doesn’t really have much to give up.

When using the iPhone, I didn’t find the 60hz to be an obvious drawback, mainly as there’s no issue with responsiveness — things are very fluid and smooth. But it would still be nice to have it there.

On the screen size, 6.1-inches feels like something of a sweet spot. While I’ve become used to larger displays, there is a trade off in reachability (using one hand) and pocketability when you start getting up to the 6.5-inch mark. This feels big enough to watch anything comfortably but compact enough to use without feeling like you have a phablet in your hand.

There’s still a slim bezel (almost half a centimetre) that goes all around the front of the screen. While it’s not an issue, it is still slightly unusual to see — almost all flagship phones now have slimmer bezels than this. You can see where Apple might further increase the size of the screen in a future model without having to make the overall device bigger.

6. Any drawbacks?

The only things I’ve lamented are the lack of a zoom camera lens (detailed above) and maybe less progress on battery life than I’d have ideally liked.

There is one very minor design-related quibble I have about swiping up on the display. Because there’s now an edge around the screen, there’s now the faintest element of friction against your thumb or forefinger when you swipe up. It’s not much, but I have found it enough to give me the (very) occasional missed swipe when trying to unlock the phone; my thumb skipped off the edge landing a centimetre or two further up the screen before continuing the swipe’s natural trajectory. This is amplified a little with a case that has a small ridge around the edge (to protect it more when it drops). Because the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X had more rounded edging (like the iPhone 8, 7 and 6 models), this didn’t ever occur.

7. Should you upgrade?

If you’re still using an iPhone 8 or before, this is a no-brainer. If you’re using an iPhone Xs or 11, it will come down to the screen, the shape, the engine and (maybe) 5G. The camera experience is superior, but not by all that much compared to the iPhone 11.

If you’re coming from Android, you won’t get a much better introduction to the iPhone than this. It’s definitely Apple’s best iPhone in some time.