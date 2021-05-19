Review: Apple’s new iPad Pro scores on speed, screens and video calls

The combination of the M1 processor and the new mini-LED display combine to make the 12.9-inch iPad Pro good for photo and video editing

Tested: Apple iPad Pro (M1) 12.9

Price: from €1,229 (128GB)

Pros: ultrapowerful new engine, big screen upgrade, clever video call features

Cons: €100 more expensive than previous version

Apple’s new iPad Pro is all about speed and screens. It has Apple’s ridiculously fast new M1 chip, an innovative new video call feature and, on the 12,9-inch model, a stunning new mini-LED display.

You’ll pay for it, though; the 12.9-inch model starts at €100 more than last year’s version.

After a week of video calls, movies, photo-editing and document-writing, here’s my verdict so far on the updated 12.9-inch model.

1. THAT NEW M1 CHIP

The headline upgrade is that Apple’s all-conquering, ultra-powerful M1 chip has now migrated from Macs over to the iPad Pro. This is a very substantial boost to its overall engine power. The hype about Apple’s M1 chip is largely substantiated. Tests that I ran on my 12.9-inch test model showed that it’s around 50pc more powerful than last year’s iPad Pro (itself a powerhouse that is still faster than anything else on the market).

While that M1 chip is included in both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models, Apple has also dramatically upped the amount of Ram in the larger machine from 6GB to 16GB. (The 11-inch model gets a more modest upgrade, to 8GB.) Combined, this amounts to a supercharging of the iPad Pro’s computing capability. It makes the device faster and more powerful than the vast majority of laptops out there today. While this really comes into noticeable effect for high-end things like video editing, it also means that this is all but guaranteed to be at the races as a functional work device in five or six years’ time. It also suggests that Apple has long term plans for iPad OS to become a more mainstream work platform. After all, why give the iPad so much serious computing power if there’s no ambition to widen its position in everyday computing?

The iPad Pro's screen's brightness now extends to 1000 nits. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The iPad Pro's screen's brightness now extends to 1000 nits. Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. A BIG SCREEN UPGRADE

Other than the new M1 silicon chip, the big new feature on the 12.9-inch model is the mini-LED screen.

While both models have a super-smooth 120hz display, the larger version now has something that looks a lot like a high-end Oled screen with darker blacks and seriously-improved (1,000,000:1) contrast across the colour ranges. It’s a mini-LED setup that Apple calls ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ and you can immediately see the difference when sitting alongside last year’s model. It’s particularly striking when watching movies with dark or subdued scenes. This is a substantial step up in screen technology and, I suspect, is the main reason for that €100 price bump.

The new display also hits 1,000 nits of brightness (and up to 1,600 nits ‘peak’ in bursts), which is a reasonable boost if you work outside in the back garden or plan on doing so at an outdoor cafe. (The anti-reflective coating is a bonus here, too.) It sports a 2732 by 2048 resolution (whereas the 11-inch model has a resolution of 2388 by 1668) and features the same True Tone colour-matching technology that the previous iPad Pro and new iMac has.

The combination of the M1 processor and the new mini-LED display combine to make the 12.9-inch iPad Pro good for photo and video editing

The combination of the M1 processor and the new mini-LED display combine to make the 12.9-inch iPad Pro good for photo and video editing

3. A CLEVER NEW VIDEO CALL FEATURE WITH A TRADE-OFF

If the new chip and screen are the anchor upgrades to the iPad Pro, arguably its potential star single feature is its new ‘Centre Stage’ camera function. When you use it for a video call, the camera now keeps you in the centre of the picture, even if you shift around a bit (left to right, up and down). If someone else comes into your call beside you, the camera will zoom out a little to include them, too.

What’s happening is that Apple has put in a ‘wider’ 122-degree camera as its front-facing 12-megapixel lens. When you switch Centre Stage on and start the video call, it’s digitally zoomed in on you by default. When you move, because you’re still in the (stationary) camera’s wider line of sight (even though it’s zoomed in on you), it can shift its own focus to ‘follow’ your head and keep it in the centre of the picture. The overall effect looks very professional -- like a cameraman panning to keep you in focus.

While clever and innovative, it’s not quite perfect. Because it’s digitally zoomed in on you, the quality of the actual video image is just a little fuzzier than it would otherwise be. Indeed, comparing this year’s iPad Pro front-facing camera to last year’s model seems to show that the 2021 M1 version has sacrificed some clarity for that wider field of view.

Is that tradeoff worth it? For most people, the quality is still easily good enough -- better, in fact, than most laptops’ webcams. But it would have been perfect if Apple had included a slightly larger camera sensor to account for the new ultrawide lens.

Otherwise, the iPad Pro retains the same incredibly useful TrueDepth camera system that lets you unlock it, log into accounts and buy things using FaceID.

As for the rear cameras, it’s a dual-lens setup (12-megapixel wide and 10-megapixel ultrawide) that’s reinforced by nifty computational photographic features such as Smart HDR 3. There’s also a Lidar scanner, useful for extra help in focusing and, of course, for the growing augmented reality functions that Apple sees in its future.

The new iPad Pro is 5mm thicker than last year's model but still works with older Magic Keyboards

The new iPad Pro is 5mm thicker than last year's model but still works with older Magic Keyboards

4. KEYBOARDS

There’s the same choice of keyboards from Apple as before: the standard Smart Keyboard Folio (€219) and the high-end Magic Keyboard (€399) with the built-in trackpad in case you want cursor control on your iPad (yes, iPad OS now lets you use a mouse or a trackpad). Even though it’s eye-wateringly priced, the Magic Keyboard is genuinely worth the stretch. It’s not just its superiority to any other iPad keyboard (from any manufacturer) I’ve ever tried, it’s that it allows you to tilt the iPad a little, which makes all the difference on video calls; the iPad’s camera needn’t be angled upwards, unflatteringly, at your face.

One footnote on a minor controversy: contrary to some early reports, the new iPad Pro 12.9 does indeed work with the older Magic Keyboard. There was some commentary about incompatibility because the new model is 5mm thicker, but I’ve been switching the new model in and out of a new Magic Keyboard and last year’s one and it works the same in both.

5. STORAGE, MICS AND SPEAKERS

Whereas last year’s iPad Pro maxed out at a 1TB, this year’s model goes to 2TB (on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes). The base model’s storage remains 128GB.

Meanwhile, the four-speaker setup remains similar to last year’s model, which is very impressive. If you have a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you’ll also notice the spatial audio that’s supported on the device. As for the microphones, the iPad Pro has five of them to make sure everything is picked up clearly.

6. BATTERY LIFE AND CONNECTIVITY

Battery life on the iPad Pro is roughly the same as last year’s model, at a maximum of around 10 hours between charges. For me, it’s usually less than that because of the combination of outdoors’ use (maximum screen brightness) and video calls I use it for.

It’s charged via its single USB-C port (which can also be used as charging source itself for your phone). The USB-C port supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, meaning you get up to 40Gb/s connectivity speed for things like storage or connected cameras. You can also connect an external display up to a 6K resolution.

The cellular option for the device now also includes 5G, for anyone who wants faster mobile connectivity.

7. DOWNSIDES

So are there any drawbacks to the new iPad Pro? Cost might be one. While the 11-inch model starts at the same price (€909) as last year’s model, the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at €100 more (€1,229) than the 2020 model. While the screen and Ram upgrades are arguably enough to justify that price jump, the sums now look a little daunting: add a Smart Keyboard (€219) and you’re starting at just under €1,450 for your device. Choose a Magic Keyboard (€399), as you should if you’re going to use this for a lot of typing, and now you’re in for a minimum of €1,628. Both of these are before you take into account the cost of an Apple Pencil (€135), which is, frankly, useful when using an iPad Pro for work-related stuff.

8. SHOULD YOU BUY ONE?

The two main reasons to buy the latest iPad Pro (M1) are its future-proofed engine and, in the case of the larger model, the excellent new display.

But for someone who already has last year’s iPad Pro, with its still-powerful A12Z chip and 120hz screen, it’s once again a question of margins. If you’re a graphics professional or are really, really into your movies, the new mini-LED display and the extra 8GB of Ram on the 12.9-inch model might prove irresistible. For everyone else, it falls into a familiar situation -- this is an amazingly functional, powerful machine that’s light years ahead of any rival on virtually all counts. But if you have last year’s model, you already have most of its effective functionality.

In the end, Apple has maintained its massive lead. The iPad Pro is a productivity device that’s much more comparable to a laptop -- and a high-end one, at at that -- than any other tablet.