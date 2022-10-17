Review: Apple Watch Ultra is bigger and better for battery life

Ever wish Apple’s Watch had better battery life and could match some rivals (such as Garmin’s top watches) for extreme sports activities?

That’s basically what the new Watch Ultra is: an extra tough, bigger battery, new flagship for those who already like the Apple Watch’s features and interface.

….

Price: €999

Pros: twice the battery life of regular Apple Watch, very tough, brighter screen, some extra features for extreme sports

Cons: battery life still weaker than rivals, looks hefty on slim wrists

….

In Ireland, the Watch Ultra is most likely to appeal to those who dive, do extreme cold weather activities, go off the grid for remote hikes or are prone to having their watch knocked around a bit in their daily work routine.

It will also, naturally, be of interest to Apple Watch fans who simply want the biggest and best gadget on offer.

Expand Close Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm display, which is bigger than the 45mm screen on Series 8 Watches / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm display, which is bigger than the 45mm screen on Series 8 Watches

I’ve been using it as a daily Watch for most of the last three weeks, most of which has been around urban areas. I did also take it one of the most remote parts of Ireland for a weekend, which I’ll get to below.

But for the most part, as I’m used to the Apple Watch, it has slotted in naturally to my daily routine. That means using its fitness and health sensors, music controls, message notifications, alarms and payments in shops. (For my review of Apple’s Watch Series 8, and the new features there that also apply to the Watch Ultra, click here.)

The biggest differences I immediately noticed were the Ultra’s battery life, screen size and tactile functionality.

Expand Close Watch Ultra has a flat display / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Watch Ultra has a flat display

The Ultra has a 49mm display, which is significantly larger than the largest (45mm) Watch Series 8. That makes it easier to see and read things, especially outside in sunshine, as the screen is twice as bright as any other Apple Watch. The screen is also flatter than other Apple Watches, designed that way to be less vulnerable to knocks or blows. And it’s a little thicker, too. The upshot, sartorially, is that it’s a fair bit heftier on my slim wrist than any other Apple Watch I’ve ever worn. It’s not, however, bulkier than most rival high-end adventuring watches from Garmin, Coros or Polar, which also announce themselves, somewhat, from your wrist.

Expand Close Watch Ultra (left) versus Watch Series 8 (right). Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Watch Ultra (left) versus Watch Series 8 (right). Photo: Adrian Weckler

I couldn’t exactly call it elegant, but then that is clearly not the Watch Ultra’s role; in fact, I don’t think you could claim that any smartwatch is actually ‘beautiful’. Nevertheless, for those who don’t care too much for the IT accessory look, the risk of it veering a little too much into ironman wrist-computer chic is eased considerably by its compatibility with any other previous or current Apple Watch strap or band, of which I have more than a dozen. (It comes with a choice of ‘Alpine Loop’, ‘Trail Loop’ or ‘Ocean Band’ straps; mine was a soft yellow-and-beige Trail Loop, which stood up fairly well to a long, sweaty game of tennis singles.)

Expand Close Apple's Watch Ultra comes with a choice of ‘Alpine Loop’, ‘Trail Loop’ or ‘Ocean Band’ straps / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple's Watch Ultra comes with a choice of ‘Alpine Loop’, ‘Trail Loop’ or ‘Ocean Band’ straps

Because it’s bigger (and thicker), its buttons and crown are easier and more tactile to use. Yes, I said ‘buttons’; the Watch Ultra has an additional ‘action’ button on the left side that is configurable to a number of purposes. Walking and running around Dublin City, I found it to be a very handy one-click shortcut to different things on different days; its real utility might be even better in bitterly cold environments where you have gloves on and can’t be dealing with multiple clicks, swipes and taps.

The other main difference that’s immediately noticeable is battery life. This is the first Apple Watch I’ve ever had that comfortably lasts a full weekend without a charge. Officially, the Watch Ultra’s battery is supposed to last twice as long – about 36 hours – as the Series 8 and SE models. In practice, it has been two to three full days most of the time I’ve used it. I’ve actually gotten over four days when I use the ‘low power’ mode, a new watchOS feature that doubles any Apple Watch’s battery life by turning off things like the heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, as well as the Watch’s always-on display. As I’ve pointed before, this is a brilliant battery-extending feature because it still lets you do almost all of the other everyday things you might want, like payments and playing music and navigation; it’s not like the more extreme ‘power reserve’ mode the Watch offers when it has almost no battery life left, which doesn’t give you access to any of the Watch’s features other than the time.

That said, the Watch Ultra is still nowhere near the battery life of some of its direct rivals in the extreme sports market. A Garmin Fenix Pro will easily give you 10 days (or more), as will the top models from Coros, Polar and others. The Watch Ultra is simply twice as good as all other Apple Watches. For some people, that will be a significant attraction, whether they ski at minus twenty degrees or not.

Expand Close Watch Ultra (centre) versus Coros Vertix (left) and Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar (right). Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Watch Ultra (centre) versus Coros Vertix (left) and Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar (right). Photo: Adrian Weckler

Officially, this Watch Ultra can be used at (celsius) temperatures as low as minus 20 and as high as 55.

I didn’t have the opportunity to test either of those ranges out, but it’s likely that, at the extreme lower end, battery life will be a little curtailed.

Given some of the situations that Apple thinks the Watch Ultra is suitable for — extreme cold and water activities — using the Watch Ultra over a garment such as a wetsuit or a polar sleeve is doable. While this obviously blocks the health sensors, other measurement tools (such as tracking and activity counters) still generally work fine, especially given the bigger crown and buttons.

Even if you’re not in extreme environments, the watch Ultra is designed to help you out in situations where cellular support is limited (or non-existent) and you’re relying more on GPS. It shares the new Compass Waypoint and Backtrack features with other Apple Watches, but adds a little more accuracy in dual-frequency GPS. As it turns out, this is probably going to be of more help in built-up urban environments, like dense cities that have tall skyscrapers (and where you don’t have your phone with you and don’t have a cellular plan for the Watch).

But I gave it something of a test in an area of Ireland that has very limited cellular signals over significant stretches of terrain – Cork’s most western Beara Peninsula.

In the hundreds of coastal square kilometres between Castletownbere and Kenmare, mobile signals duck in and out. I switched the mobile data on my paired iPhone off and went for a walk on the moorish hills around Kilcatherine. It seemed to work pretty well.

Despite all of the Ultra’s flagship features, is it worth paying twice the price of a Watch Series 8 for one?

Expand Close Apple Watch Ultra / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple Watch Ultra

If you just want everyday Watch features and aren’t bothered about charging it daily, maybe not. It’s worth pointing out that the extra premium isn’t actually as much over some variants of the Watch Series 8. The 45mm stainless steel Watch 8, for example, costs €899. Technically speaking, the Watch Ultra (with its larger, brighter screen, titanium casing and other additional features) doesn’t look expensive in that specific comparison.

That said, like all the rest of Apple’s lineup this year, the Watch Ultra’s eurozone price is way higher than the dollar price due to the strength of the US currency. So while it costs $799 stateside, it’s a whopping €999 here.

You’re paying a premium, too, for the built-in cellular functionality that comes with the Watch Ultra as standard, a feature which isn’t yet available in Ireland. (You can save about €40 with the Watch Series 8 by choosing GPS only.)

Overall, though, this is quite a big step forward for Apple in the functionality of its Watch range. While it’s expensive, this is a smartwatch you can definitely bring away for a few days, or go do your ironman competitions, without any real fear of running out of juice. And in general, Apple’s Watch is simply better at a lot of things than any other brand.



