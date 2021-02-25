Revenue falls at Eir, while operating costs continue to decline

Telecoms firm Eir has reported a fall in revenue in the three months to 31 December.

During the period revenue declined 5pc to €297m, according to a trading update from the company.

Eir’s reported earnings of €147m for the three months, which is the company’s second quarter trading period.

Meanwhile, operating costs reduced by 5pc to €91m.

The number of fibre broadband customers on the Eir network increased by 9pc to 798,000 customers year on year.

Eir’s postpay mobile base increased by 16pc to 815,000. The strong growth in mobile customers was driven by Eir’s GoMo offering.

The Eir TV base increased by 8pc to 81,000.

The company’s multi-play bundling accounted for 37pc of fixed households, up 3pc year on year.

Carolan Lennon, Eir chief executive, said: “As we have all seen over the last 12 months in particular, connectivity is more vital now than ever before. I am committed to ensuring that all Eir customers will enjoy the best quality service available on the market.”

Online Editors