Revenue falls at Eir amid declines in landlines

Revenue at Eir fell 3pc to €299m in the three months to March 31 this year.

It comes as Eir continues to manage declines in landlines, as well as Covid-19 related declines such as in sport content revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) were “stable” at €154m, according to a trading update from the group.

The earnings performance was helped by business streamlining driving further operating cost savings in the quarter.

The company is continuing to reduce its operating costs, which fell 4pc during the period to €92m.

The number of fibre broadband customers on the Eir network increased by 8pc to 810,000 customers year-on-year.

Eir’s postpay mobile base increasing by 10pc to 836,000, while the Eir TV base increasing by 5pc to 81,000.

The company said it has passed 2.1 million premises with Ireland’s largest fibre network, or 88pc of total premises in Ireland. Of this, 820,000 premises are now passed with Fibre-to-the-Home across Ireland, up 64pc year-on-year.

Carolan Lennon, Eir chief executive, said: “As we look ahead and begin to see the green shoots of hope emerge from this pandemic, I am deeply aware of the vital role connectivity has played in all our lives during this time and how for many of us, technology has enabled us to keep going.”

“Eir very much understands this and we have set out ambitious targets through our €1bn capital investment programme, the most significant investment by any telecommunications provider in Ireland.”

In the 12 months to 30 June last year Eir generated total revenue of €1.2bn and adjusted ebitda of €600m.