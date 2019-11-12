Revenue extends tax deadline after online system outage

Revenue has extended the Pay and File deadline for self assessed tax until 6pm on Wednesday, after outages on its online system as a result of the huge numbers looking to file. The previous deadline was midnight on Tuesday.

Revenue has extended the Pay and File deadline for self assessed tax until 6pm on Wednesday, after outages on its online system as a result of the huge numbers looking to file. The previous deadline was midnight on Tuesday.

A record number of people are tipped to file an online tax return for 2018, and the Revenue Online System (ROS) was seeing 3,000 to 4,000 returns filed per hour throughout Tuesday morning, Revenue said.

“These volumes caused intermittent downtime for some of those using the ROS system and while it was still possible to file returns, the volume of submissions were less than expected.”

Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the system being unavailable for a period on Tuesday, the original deadline day.

Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019.

Online Editors