Revenue at First Derivatives increases despite ‘some deferral’ of projects

First Derivatives is led by Seamus Keating pictured at Canon Green in London with sculptures by Laurence Edwards. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Technology firm First Derivatives has seen its total revenue increase by 6pc year-on-year in the six months to June 30.

The performance reflected its "resilience" during a period impacted by Covid-19 across its operations, according to a statement from the Newry-headquartered company ahead of its AGM today.

Revenue in its managed services and consulting arm was up 2pc on the prior year period, with the group benefitting from the "high visibility and repeat nature" of its client engagements.

However, there has been some deferral of new project engagements, the company said.

The financial impact of these deferrals has to-date has been partially mitigated by lower recruitment and cost management, it added.

Elsewhere, software revenue increased by 8pc, this was led by growth in recurring license and subscription revenue.

The growth in this division was offset by a small decline in perpetual license revenue as new software sales continue to take longer to close in the current climate.

Meanwhile, cash generation during the period was “in line with expectations.”

The board of the Seamus Keating-led company said it is “still too soon” to determine the likely performance for the full year due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, however it added that it is “encouraged by performance to-date and will continue to invest to deliver against the market opportunity.”

“The group remains strategically well placed and we are encouraged by the growing demand for Kx streaming analytics from potential customers and partners,” it said.

Online Editors