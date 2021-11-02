Revenue and gross profit increases at FD Technologies

FD Technologies – formerly First Derivatives – has seen its revenue and gross profit increase in the first half of its financial year 2022.

Revenue increased 7pc to £128m (€151m) in the six months to August 31, on the back of improved market conditions.

Gross profit at the Newry-headquartered company also increased 7pc to £51.7m (€61m), according to interim results from the company.

However, the group reported a loss for the period of £1.6m (€1.9m), compared to a profit of £7.4m (€8.7m) in the prior year.

The loss was mainly due to an increase in acquisition and non-operational related costs, costs in relation to M&A activity in the period, as well as a negative foreign exchange impact.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 31pc year-on-year to £14.9m, driven by a previously announced investment in its KX division.

The company has reiterated its revenue guidance for the current financial year in the range of £255m to £260m, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of £31m to £33m.

FD started out providing services to financial markets firms – in particular big investment banks. Its customers are increasingly drawn from a range of sectors, from Formula One to satellite operators.

The company’s KX division is a major global player in real-time streaming analytics.

During the first half of this year the company increased the size of the KX go-to-market team by 52pc.

There was a total of 41 KX subscription deals in the period, a threefold increase on the prior year period.

FD also signed 12 new customers across financial services, automotive, manufacturing, utilities and healthcare.

“I am very encouraged by the increasing momentum across the business since we announced our accelerated growth strategy in May 2021. The opportunity for KX to deliver continuous intelligence remains enormous, and we are excited by the traction we are achieving across industries,” Seamus Keating, CEO of FD Technologies, said.

“The outlook across our businesses is positive, with each business unit expected to meet or exceed its full year growth target,” he added.