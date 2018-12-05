Revealed: The top shared hashtags by Irish Twitter users in 2018

As 2018 slowly draws to a close social networking site Twitter has revealed the most popular hashtags on its platform this year.

This year was another year of political discourse on Twitter in Ireland, with the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment in May one of the most discussed topics in 2018.

On the back of this, #repealthe8th was the top shared hashtag by Irish Twitter.

Other popular referendum hashtags shared were #together4yes, #8thref, #savethe8th and #repealthe8th.

Campaigners celebrated after the 8th amendment was repealed (Niall Carson/PA)

This was closely followed by discussions around Brexit and the Presidential election, with thousands of people joining the conversation using #brexit and #aras18.

In confirmation that we love to chat about the weather, #beastfromtheeast was the fourth most popular Irish news hashtag this year, while #gdpr completed the top five.

While the Beast from the East may have caused havoc for many, it was very popular on Twitter

Meanwhile on the international front Donal Trump, the Royal Wedding, and Russia all had us reacting.

Elsewhere, the #WorldCup was the sporting event of the year on Twitter, with fans and players alike tweeting about the best goals, misses, red cards and triumphs.

Beyond the world cup and Manchester United, @ManUtd, and Liverpool, @LFC, were the most mentioned sports teams by Irish Twitter. While unsurprisingly @IrishRugby was also very popular.

Manchester United generated lots of talking points this year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Top Sports Handles of 2018 in Ireland

1. @ManUtd

2. @LFC

3. @IrishRugby

4. @TheNotoriousMMA

5. @officialgaa

When it came to TV, one of the most watched television shows of the year, #LoveIsland, was equally as popular on Twitter.

And Irish television viewers clearly love a good debate, with three of the top five television hashtags occupied by the Tonight Show (#tonighttv3), RTÉ Prime Time (#rtept) and Claire Byrne Live (#cblive).

Love Island contestants arrive at Stansted Airport, the show was equally popular on Twitter. Photo: PA

Top Television Hashtags of 2018 in Ireland

#LoveIsland #eurovision #Tonighttv3 #rtept #cblive

Online Editors