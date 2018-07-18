Retail Excellence suspends partnership with Facebook following Channel 4 'Dispatches' exposé

Retail Excellence has suspended its partnership with Facebook following revelations made in Channel 4's 'Dispatches' programme, 'Inside Facebook: Secrets Of The Social Network'.

In the exposé which aired on Tuesday night, it was revealed that moderators for the online platform were instructed not to remove extreme, abusive or graphic content from the platform even when it violated the company's guidelines.

Over a six week period, a reporter worked at Cpl Resources office in Dublin, attending training sessions and filming conversations. Cpl Resources is Facebook's largest centre for UK content moderation.

The undercover investigation found that while nudity is almost always removed, violent videos involving assaults on children, racially charged hate speech and images of self-harm by children all remained on Facebook after being reported by users and reviewed by moderators.

Through its partnership with Facebook, Retail Excellence provided training retailers to enhance their digital strategies through their platform.

The next training course was due to take place next week and Facebook were also expected to address delegates at Retail Excellence eCommerce Conference on September 19.

CEO of Retail Excellence, Lorraine Higgins today said that, based on the documentary, the group has decided to suspend its partnership with Facebook until further notice.

"As a representative body which promotes standards of excellence amongst retailers it would be wrong for us to continue our partnership where they have fallen short. On that basis, we will not be working with Facebook until we are satisfied their policies have been overhauled regarding the posting of violent and abusive content for commercial gain".

Online Editors