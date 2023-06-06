Read ’em and be prepared to weep: Why WhatsApp is becoming bad for our health
It’s a lifeline but it’s also making our lives infinitely trickier to navigate
Olivia PetterUK Independent
For Korkor (26), phones are an endless source of anxiety. “Whenever I see that I’ve got multiple messages at once, it suggests someone is urgently trying to get a hold of me so I assume it’s an emergency,” he says. “I immediately feel panicked and concerned.” Just as a series of short, snappy messages can spark concern, so can singular lengthy ones.