Read ’em and be prepared to weep: Why WhatsApp is becoming bad for our health

It’s a lifeline but it’s also making our lives infinitely trickier to navigate

For Korkor (26), phones are an endless source of anxiety. “Whenever I see that I’ve got multiple messages at once, it suggests someone is urgently trying to get a hold of me so I assume it’s an emergency,” he says. “I immediately feel panicked and concerned.” Just as a series of short, snappy messages can spark concern, so can singular lengthy ones. ​