Qualcomm invests €78m in Cork R&D facility

US chipmaker Qualcomm is investing €78m in a new research and development centre in Cork.

The major expansion is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled specialist roles over the next four years.

The project is being supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Ajay Bawale, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, said: “We are excited about the new workplace in Penrose Dock. Not only are the offices state of the art, but they also have specially purposed and designed labs to enable continued ground-breaking security and validation work.”

The company is currently recruiting for roles in the ASIC areas of digital, analog, machine learning, automotive, CAD, automation, system validation, advanced design for new technologies and software engineering using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC chips.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: “Qualcomm’s new Research & Development Centre in Cork will operate on the cutting edge of technological innovation in Ireland.

It is a terrific project for Cork and the South West region, and demonstrates IDA Ireland’s proven record of winning investments for regional locations.”

He added that the investment also “significantly enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s strong standing in microelectronics R&D.”

Online Editors