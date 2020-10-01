| 5.5°C Dublin

Put to the test, can Three's 5G network really deliver breakneck speeds it promises?

Three says that its new 5G network supports up to 1,000Mbs. But what does it really give? This week, we brought a 5G phone around different places to see what speeds we picked up. We tested five locations and did three speed tests in and around each location.

The results showed that close to the mast, download speeds varied from 250Mbs to 570Mbs. About 300 metres away from the mast in any direction, they typically fell to under 100Mbs.

Upload speeds were a fraction of this, varying from around 15Mbs to 50Mbs, depending on proximity to the mast.