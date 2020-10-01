Put to the test, can Three's 5G network really deliver breakneck speeds it promises?

Three says that its new 5G network supports up to 1,000Mbs. But what does it really give? This week, we brought a 5G phone around different places to see what speeds we picked up. We tested five locations and did three speed tests in and around each location.

The results showed that close to the mast, download speeds varied from 250Mbs to 570Mbs. About 300 metres away from the mast in any direction, they typically fell to under 100Mbs.

Upload speeds were a fraction of this, varying from around 15Mbs to 50Mbs, depending on proximity to the mast.

Is this much faster than 4G? For the most part, yes. Three's 4G signal in the areas around the 5G mast usually varied from 10Mbs to 25Mbs.

It's worth noting that some 4G signals are as fast as lower-tier 5G speeds. For example, while the fastest 5G download speed I got in testing Three's 5G network was 580Mbs in the Dublin suburb of Killester, a 4G test at the same location (on a different operator, Vodafone) showed a download speed of 138Mbs. Other than gaming, there's very little anyone can do with a 5G signal that they can't do with that kind of 4G signal.

Is Three's 5G all 'pure' 5G or is any of it a hybrid of 4G and 5G, sometimes referred to as a 'dynamic' rollout? Three says that it's straight 5G and that it isn't using a dynamic model.

However, it nuanced this by suggesting that it's not always the 'true' 5G signal your phone is receiving when it shows you the 5G bars symbol at the top of your phone's screen.

Instead, Three says that the 5G symbol may reflect a strong 4G signal from a mast that itself is 5G-enabled.

In all cases, the 'latency' was better than any 4G speed test we conducted in the same areas. For some, lower latency is the real reason to pick a 5G signal.

As for coverage, Three says that 35pc of the Irish population is now covered by its 5G network. If you want to know whether 5G is available in your area, the operator has published a map on its website (three.ie/coverage-checker) showing where its 5G network is currently live.

A word of caution on this, though: my own testing showed that there are significant gaps in what the map says and what is real. I live in the Dublin suburb of Drumcondra which, according to Three's map, is almost completely covered with 5G. On my dog walk route around the area, which spans about 3km in length, I couldn't find a single spot in the area that returned a 5G signal to my phone. This may or may not be similar in other locations.

Even if 5G is available in your area, don't expect that to translate well indoors. 5G signals sometimes struggle to get through walls, especially well-insulated ones.

Speeds recorded in our tests

Location 1: Fairview 110Mbs

Location 2: Killester 580Mbs

Location 3: Malahide Rd 420Mbs

Location 4: Artane 390Mbs

Location 5: Beaumont 280Mbs