Property report claims thousands of tech workers left Dublin during pandemic

Google have said the report which claims that over 2,000 workers left the country to work remotely is inaccurate

A Davy report advising clients on property investment opportunities in Dublin claims that over 2,000 Google workers left the country to work remotely from other EU destinations.

The claim has been described as inaccurate by sources close to Google.

Google has 8,000 workers in Dublin, half of which are staff and half of which are contractors.

The Davy report claims that over 2,000 Google workers, as well as thousands more from other tech multinationals, are now returning to Ireland “which could provide demand for as many as 1,000 units” of housing.

Google Ireland does not allow remote working abroad, other than in special circumstances such as the need to care for a sick family member. The tech giant has a ‘flexible working’ policy that allows staff to work outside the office but within Ireland. Sources within the company deny that “anything like” 2,000 workers left the country to work remotely from abroad.

The Davy report says that the figures come from “anecdotal” sources.

Read More

“There are no data on the number of employees that left Ireland and could now return,” the report says. “However, the anecdotal evidence is that these companies were surprised by the number of those who left the country after announcing that they could work from home. Google has around 7,000 staff in Dublin and we believe that as many as 30pc may have left Ireland temporarily due to COVID-19. This equates to over 2,000 people, which could provide demand for as many as 1,000 units with much of this coming from the rental market.”

Google has 8,000 workers in Dublin, half of which are staff and half of which are contractors.

Davy declined to respond to questions about the report, which was circulated widely among its clients.

Tax experts say that there may be implications for workers and companies if staff relocated abroad to work remotely.

“Tech companies may do more work-from-home, but workers can't go where they wish,” said UCC economist and lecturer Seamus Coffey on Twitter. “Having engineers and sales staff in a country, even a few, means a likely permanent establishment requiring the company to file a tax return there.”

Online Editors