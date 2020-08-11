Profits at Apple's Irish unit fell to €35.47bn last year

Pre-tax profits at an Irish-based Apple business last year decreased by 11pc to $41.68bn (€35.47bn).

Apple Operations International (AOI) saw revenues decline by 9.5pc from $155.83bn to $140.99bn in the 12 months to the end of September.

AOI is registered at the company's Holyhill campus in Cork and covers most of Apple's non-US subsidiaries. The company acts as a holding company for a number of Apple subsidiaries. It manufactures and develops everything from the company's iPhone and iPad products to Mac computers.

The company last year paid dividends of $196.7bn to its parent Apple and has paid a further dividend of $51.8bn since the end of September last resulting in a total dividend payout of $248.5bn.

AOI incurred a tax charge of $6.19bn last year across a number of countries where Apple operates and that the figure excludes US-based taxes.

The accounts don't disclose corporate tax paid in Ireland.

The accounts refer to the Apple and Irish Government appeals against European Commission decision four years ago that the iPhone maker owed Revenue €13.1bn in back taxes.

Last month, Europe's second highest court last month ruled that the Government didn't give Apple any State aid. The accounts were signed off on March 27th but only lodged with the Companies Registration Office in recent days and don't make reference to last month's ruling. AOI last year recorded post-tax profits of $35.49bn.

Numbers employed at AOI and subsidiaries last year totalled 47,337 - an increase on the 43,325 employed in 2018.

Some 6,000 of those employees are based in Ireland. Staff costs for the 47,337 last year totalled $4.19bn and that included share-based compensation of $848m. AOI's Research and Development costs last year totalled €7.6bn while AOL's selling, general and administrative expenses last year totalled $8.5bn.

This is the only the second time in several years that AOI has filed accounts with the Irish Companies Registration Office.

Under previous rules, AOI wasn't required to file accounts and the business's accounts were beyond public scrutiny, but an EU directive that came into force for the company's fiscal year 2018 has resulted in AOI filing accounts.

