Profit jumps at VR Education as pandemic boosts revenue

Waterford-based VR Education saw its gross profit increase 63pc last year to €1m.

Revenue increased by 38pc to €1.4m, according to annual results.

VR Education develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn.

Demand for remote working and remote learning tools has exploded during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The performance last year was driven by a “significant increase” in new clients and activity on the company’s ‘Engage’ platform.

Revenue from ‘Engage’, the company’s flagship product, was up 550pc to €600,000 following the onset of global lockdowns due to the pandemic.

The company said there has been an acceleration in demand for the ‘Engage’ platform and it has partnerships with major organisations including HTC, Sky Ireland, Tokyo Global Gateway and Victory XR, a provider of VR and AR education solutions.

The value of ‘Engage’ subscriptions grew to more than €1.8m last year, with the average deal size increasing.

About 60 customers signed contracts for ‘Engage’ in 2020.

VR Education had cash of €2m at the end of 2020 and no debt.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said 2020 was a “formative year” for the company.

“We are now focussed on building our sales organisation and partnerships to bring Engage to the broadest possible audience in 2021.”

In January VR Education launched a strategy to achieve a €10m annualised revenue milestone for ‘Engage’ between 2023 and 2025.

Last year Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC Corporation invested €3m in VR Education in exchange for a 20pc stake in the Irish business. HTC can have a presence on VR Education's board as long as its stake remains above 10pc.

The deal with HTC includes a strategic partnership for the distribution and licence of VR Education's Engage platform globally.

VR Education raised £6m (€6.7m) when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges in 2018.

