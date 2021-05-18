Profit falls 40pc at First Derivatives despite ‘robust performance’

Global technology provider First Derivatives saw its profit before tax fall 39pc to £11.1m (€12.9m) in the 12 months to 28 February.

Revenue at the Newry-headquartered group increased slightly to £237.9m from £237.8m, according to annual results from the company.

Gross profit was unchanged year-on-year at £101m.

Meanwhile, net debt decreased by 80pc to £9.9m.

The company said it delivered a “robust performance” despite impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the performance was “in line with market expectations.”

The Seamus Keating-headed company said momentum increased towards the end of the financial year and continued into financial year 2022 “with contract wins across the group and substantially strengthened pipeline.”

First Derivatives operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

Its Kx division is a major global player in real-time streaming analytics.

It started out providing services to financial markets firms – in particular to big investment banks. Its customers are increasingly drawn from a range of sectors, from Formula One to satellite operators.

Over the past 12 months the company said it won “multiple” new contracts in key target markets, including in the automotive industry with Williams Racing, energy, with a contract with a major US gas and electricity utility, manufacturing, telecoms and FinTech.

Seamus Keating, CEO of FD, said: “Using streaming analytics to inform and automate operational decisions is one of the most important growth areas in technology today, and Kx enables this for our customers.”

“During the past year we have positioned the business to scale rapidly to address this opportunity, by accelerating our technology roadmap, strengthening our leadership, developing our commercial strategy and putting in place enhanced systems and processes to scale the group. By increasing our investment in the business we unlock the potential for rapid growth and for Kx to become a key part of tomorrow’s technology ecosystem,” he added.

Looking forward, the company anticipates that revenue for the year will be in the range of £255m to £260m (€296m-€302m), with adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation in the range of £31m - £33m (€36m - €38m).