Price of fibre broadband to come down by €5 per month as Eir slashes industry fees

The price of high speed fibre broadband is set to come down around the country, as Eir announces substantial price cuts on its fastest broadband products.

The country’s largest telecoms firm is reducing the price it charges other operators by €5 per month for its fastest underlying fibre broadband services.

This means that most operators that depend on Eir’s fibre will be under pressure to pass on the €5-per-month reduction. It also means that rivals — such as Virgin Media and Siro — will come under pressure to reduce their prices quickly.

Aside from Eir’s own retail broadband arm, the companies immediately involved include major home broadband players like Vodafone and Sky, which partly rely on Eir’s underlying broadband lines as part of their own broadband packages

The price cuts are scheduled for July 1st.

Eir is also reducing the ‘wholesale’ charge to rival retailers to connect customers up to its fibre-to-the-home lines, a significant industry move that will bring the cost down from €170 to €100.

Eir has been at loggerheads with rival telecoms firms, as well as Ireland’s telecoms regulator, over its connection charge fees. However, the company says that its current cost-cutting moves are nothing to do with any direction from Comreg, but are about stimulating demand.

“This was a decision wholly taken by Open Eir to drive take-up of Fibre-To-The-Home,” a spokesman for the company said.

The price cuts will see Eir’s wholesale charge fall by €5 per month on its 300Mbs and 500Mbs services, putting them in the same monthly wholesale price bracket (€23.50 excluding Vat) as Eir’s 150Mbs wholesale service, whose price is unchanged.

This should mean that, given the choice, households will opt for the higher 500Mbs package rather than the 150Mbs one, according to how retail broadband firms position their offers.

Eir’s top-tier 1Gbps service is also reduced by €5 from €33.50 to €28.50 (excluding Vat).

It will be interpreted as a very competitively aggressive move. Because it has the biggest national network, Open Eir provides the underlying connectivity to about two thirds of fixed broadband subscribers in Ireland. It has also ‘passed’ more than 500,000 premises with fibre-to-the-home broadband, meaning that those households can be quickly connected up by a local retail broadband operator.

Eir says that it has an overarching plan to have 84pc of the country’s premises — or 1.4m homes and businesses — in its high-end fibre-to-the-home broadband network footprint within five years.

“Following the outbreak of Covid-19, and the unprecedented increased in people working and studying from home, the importance of high-speed and reliable broadband connectivity has never been more clear,” said Eavann Murphy, managing director of Open Eir.

“These wholesale price reductions will ultimately allow more families to benefit from the unmatched speeds and reliability of next generation fibre.”