Price of fibre broadband to come down by €5 per month as Eir slashes industry fees

Eir boss Carolan Lennon Expand

Eir boss Carolan Lennon

Adrian Weckler

The price of high speed fibre broadband is set to come down around the country, as Eir announces substantial price cuts on its fastest broadband products.

The country’s largest telecoms firm is reducing the price it charges other operators by €5 per month for its fastest underlying fibre broadband services.

This means that most operators that depend on Eir’s fibre will be under pressure to pass on the €5-per-month reduction. It also means that rivals — such as Virgin Media and Siro — will come under pressure to reduce their prices quickly.