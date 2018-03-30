Popular diet and fitness app admits more than 150 million user accounts have been hacked

US sportswear brand Under Armour, the app's owners, said in a statement that it first became aware of the security breach last Sunday and began informing users four days later.

It said the data had been stolen in late February of this year and that email addresses and passwords had been accessed but that payment details were unaffected because they are processed separately.

The Maryland-based company said it was working with data security firms and law enforcement agencies to investigate the breach and urged all users to change their passwords immediately.