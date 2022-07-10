| 13.8°C Dublin

Plans submitted for €150m green hydrogen plant in Co Mayo

The former power station at Bellacorick, Co Mayo, which was demolished in 2007. Photo: Keith Heneghan Expand

The former power station at Bellacorick, Co Mayo, which was demolished in 2007. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Sean Pollock Email

A green hydrogen facility that could represent an investment in the region of €150m is a step closer to being built in Co Mayo.

Constant Energy Limited, a Limerick-based company seeking to develop a portfolio of renewable energy and gas-fired technology assets, submitted its plans for the green hydrogen production plant to Mayo County Council late last month.

