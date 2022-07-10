Plans submitted for €150m green hydrogen plant in Co Mayo

A green hydrogen facility that could represent an investment in the region of €150m is a step closer to being built in Co Mayo.

Constant Energy Limited, a Limerick-based company seeking to develop a portfolio of renewable energy and gas-fired technology assets, submitted its plans for the green hydrogen production plant to Mayo County Council late last month.

The company would build the proposed facility near Bellacorick, a town where a peat-fuelled power plant was decommissioned in 2005.

Paddy Hynes of Constant Energy said green hydrogen is regarded as a “critical part of Ireland’s sustainable energy future”.

“This Mayo investment will contribute to the further development of our indigenous renewable energy capability and will support both direct and downstream job creation in north-west Mayo, while helping us to meet our national emission targets.”

According to documents submitted with the application, the main development site occupies an area of 5.55 hectares. The site has a history of planning consents for energy-related projects, with surrounding lands occupied by the Oweninny Wind Farm phases one and two.

The planning documents estimate construction of the proposed hydrogen facility could begin in 2024, with it then expected to be fully operational in 2026. The total number of construction workers on-site is expected to peak at around 50 people.

Documents also indicate an expectation the proposed hydrogen plant would be operational for at least 25 years.

Constant Energy is seeking to position itself in the wholesale market for sustainable energy production. It has a strategy to develop a portfolio of hydrogen production plants, large-scale commercial wind farms and gas-fired peaking power plants.

The company received planning permission from Mayo County Council in late 2011 to develop a 200-megawatt natural gas-fired peaking plant near Bellacorick. However, planning documents indicate Constant Energy is prioritising the hydrogen plant.