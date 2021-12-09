Pinterest offering employees paid Covid-related leave

Lifestyle platform Pinterest is offering its staff four weeks of paid Covid-related leave.

The leave is being offered to employees for a number of reasons including caring for children due to school or childcare closures, as well as recovery for parents or caregivers.

From the beginning of next year, the company, which has its European HQ in Dublin, will offer a minimum of 20 weeks parental leave for all parents to bond with their new-born or newly adopted child.

For adoptive parents, it will offer 20 weeks paid leave, extending from 12 weeks, and up to $10,000 (€8,842).

The company is also introducing eighth weeks of paid leave for parents of new-borns in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) as family care leave.

Also, as part of its new employee measures, the company will implement a new policy offering four weeks of paid leave to parents who experience a loss through miscarriage at any point in the pregnancy.

In addition, Pinterest says IVF & egg freezing will be available for all (two IVF cycles and egg freezing), extending globally from an existing United States-based employee benefit.

The company will continue to offer its existing benefits to employees including free subscription to the ‘Calm’ app for employees and their family members to access the mental fitness app for tools “for lower stress, improve focus and get more restful sleep,” the company said.

This is in addition to the mental health resources and support available through the ‘Ginger’ app and the company’s Employee Assistance Program.

“Parents deserve support and a balanced work environment at all stages of family planning and child care, especially in the midst of a public health crisis,” Christine Deputy, Pinterest chief people officer, said.

“Extending our benefits to offer all employees more time and support to care for their children —and themselves— is critical to foster a positive environment for working parents in an ever changing landscape. People do their best work when they feel seen and supported in a workplace that’s inclusive and inspiring.”

Pinterest saw its revenue grow 43pc year on year to $633m in the third quarter of this year.

Global monthly active users on the imaging sharing social media app grew 1pc year over year to 444 million, according to results from the San Francisco-based company.