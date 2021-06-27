Perrigo CEO says pharma group’s €1.6bn tax penalty imposed by Revenue ‘not real’

The chief executive of Perrigo, a US pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ireland, has said the €1.64bn tax penalty figure the company faces “is not even real anymore”, as the firm continues to have dialogue with Revenue.

Murray Kessler, the CEO of Perrigo, was speaking at the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference last week.

During the virtual conference, Kessler said Perrigo had a very strong case against the €1.64bn tax assessment from Revenue, adding he felt the assessment “should be zero”. He also said the assessment “weighed heavily in the stock” and that Perrigo is “continuing to have dialogue” ahead of a hearing by the Tax Appeals Commission in November.

Kessler added the €1.6bn number was “not even real anymore”.

In May, Revenue rejected an offer from Perrigo to settle the outstanding tax bill.

The dispute centres on Revenue’s decision, following a 2016 audit, to characterise the sale of Elan as a capital transaction, eligible to be taxed at a rate of 33pc. Revenue subsequently sent Perrigo a €1.64bn tax assessment.

Perrigo maintains the cash received was declared as trading income, taxable at 12.5pc.

Last year, Perrigo sought to quash the assessment through a judicial review, arguing it was being treated unfairly by Revenue.

The High Court ruled against Perrigo, which has appealed the assessment to the Tax Appeals Commission.