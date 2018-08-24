'Pedo' tweets and 120-hour weeks: Why Elon Musk's moods are driving Tesla workers to the exit

To say Tesla boss Elon Musk has had a trying few weeks is an understatement.

The billionaire has been dealing with the fallout of a tweet claiming he would take his company private, personal attacks from a US rapper that he takes drugs, a fire last night at his Fremont factory and a wave of employee defections to Apple.

But what impact is the constant pressure of running Tesla having on his staff?

According a source talking to the New York Post, working with Musk has descended into a "s–t show" as employees battle to meet ambitious and sometimes unrealistic targets.

J.B. Straubel, Tesla's chief technology officer and one of the company's cofounders, has described Musk as "difficult".

"He can be impatient and say, 'God damn it! This is what we have to do!' and some people will get shell-shocked and catatonic. It seems like people can get afraid of him and paralyzed in a weird way."

Musk may have no one but himself to blame. He has a grueling work ethic that causes him to work 120-hour weeks while often sleeping on the factory floor.

He takes Ambien, a sleeping tablet, so he can relax at night and divides his time into 5-minute units so he can be more productive during the day.

The pressure recently led him to break down in tears during an interview with the New York Times when discussing his role as chief executive.

None of this is setting a good example for his employees, according to executive coaches.

Tesla, the electric car giant, has seen a steady stream of employees moving to rivals, such as Apple's self-driving car division. According to one report, 46 employees have moved from Tesla to the iPhone giant in 2018.

"Workplace culture is primarily influenced by senior leaders so if employees feel there is little chance of the culture changing in a sufficiently positive way then the best people will take their talents and expertise elsewhere," says Dr Sally Ann Law, an executive coach.

"Musk is a great innovator, but we don’t think he is a great CEO," said David Kudla, chief executive of Mainstay Capital Management, who holds a short position in Tesla.

"We believe Tesla would be in better shape if someone else led the company. There's a very good chance that a private equity firm would want to bring in their own leadership, and we believe that would be good for Tesla."

Attacks on analysts

One example of his lack of leadership has been recent attacks on analysts. In a call with investors earlier this year, Musk hit out at "boring, bonehead" questions from top banking experts.

The language was followed by a fall in Tesla's share price which wiped billions of dollars off its valuation, placing yet more pressure on employees.

While the move was viewed as unwise, some Tesla experts believe Musk has since tried to turn over a new leaf with analysts - although this may be too little, too late.

"I think he has been behaving better," says Gene Munster, chief analyst at Loup Ventures. "The last earnings call it was surprising how well mannered he was. He's obviously still annoyed about the shorts as they make his hardest job harder."

However, while Musk is understandably angry that people are hoping his venture will fail, he has also been forced into setting aggressive targets by the expectations of Wall Street.

Aggressive targets

Musk's ambitious targets and work culture at Tesla have taken their toll on employees. The company has been trying to ramp up production of its Model 3 cars to more than 5,000 cars per week.

One former Tesla employee turned whistleblower, Martin Tripp, who is also suing the company for defamation, released a series of posts to his Twitter account. They show individual car serial numbers that he claims have "punctured... damaged" battery modules. Tesla has refuted Mr Tripp's claims.

Last night, a small fire on Tesla's factory campus added to the sense of crisis at the company.

The pressure to meet targets while cutting costs has hit morale at the firm.

In June, Tesla laid off about 9 percent of its employees as part of a “company-wide restructuring”.

“We made these decisions by evaluating the criticality of each position, whether certain jobs could be done more efficiently and productively, and by assessing the specific skills and abilities of each individual in the company,” Musk wrote in an email to employees.

But while Musk has been criticised for the ambitious targets at Tesla, others have suggested it is part of his ambition to fulfill the company vision of filling the roads with electric cars. Tesla was founded as part of a battle against climate change and to change the car industry.

A former Tesla executive, who declined to be named, said: "Regarding Elon's leadership, he is certainly not perfect but he is very true to the company vision and mission and is still very needed to make it happen. He is exceptional in making an organisation focused and delivering results."

So to what extent is Musk to blame for the employee exits? While he inspires leadership in some, as a big name leader his work ethic and attitude could alienate some at the company. Musk has even claimed that employees who go to Apple are heading to "Tesla's graveyard... If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple".

"It would be a stretch to blame employee departures on chief executive behaviour, but it's certainly a major component," said Vikas Shah, a professor at MIT and chief executive of Swiscot Group.

"[But] I’ve seen many cases where a chief's behaviour, in firms without a strong board, can lead to departures because employees now feel fearful about the future of the company, and their role."

Twitter rants

Top Tesla board members have called for Musk to go easy on Twitter, but he has remained a keen user of the platform to vent against short sellers and to talk to Tesla fans. He has even responded to fan questions to add new features to the company's cars.

The tweets have risked Musk's and his company's reputation. One notorious incident came during the recent Thailand rescue operation to save a team of children trapped in a cave by rising water. Musk had offered his help, including building a sealed container that could have been used to transport the boys, many of whom could not swim.

The container was attacked by British diving expert Vernon Unsworth as unsuitable for the caves. Musk proceeded to attack Unsworth on Twitter, lashing out at him as a "pedo guy".

In a series of tweets, presented without evidence, responding to a journalist, Mr Musk said: “Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves. Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great. Thai navy seals escorted us in — total opposite of wanting us to leave.”

Musk also took to Twitter to claim he had "funding secured" to sell Tesla, leading to wild share price moves and investigation by US regulators.

He told the New York Times that he often works 120 hours a week and struggles to sleep, perhaps a reason for the late-night Twitter posts, and uses Ambien. “It is often a choice of no sleep or Ambien," he said.

