Patent company settles legal case with US tech firm Red Hat

According to Red Hat, Valtrus sent letters to its customers claiming that they were violating Valtrus’s patents by using Red Hat’s software. Image/Red Hat

An Irish patent holding company has settled a lawsuit taken against it by US technology firm Red Hat.

Red Hat, which is owned by IBM, launched legal proceedings in the California Northern District Court last year against Valtrus Innovations Ltd in retaliation to claims made by the Dublin patent firm that Red Hat was violating its patents.

The US company, which makes enterprise software, had claimed that Valtrus had made “false claims of patent infringement” against it and its clients.

Red Hat accused Valtrus of “interference” with its customers by sending letters to users claiming that by using its software they were violating Valtrus’s patents.

The Irish company moved to have the complaint by Red Hat dismissed, stating the court in California had no jurisdiction over the claims.

Since then, the parties have agreed to settle in principle with no further terms disclosed.

Valtrus declined to comment. Red Hat did not respond to requests for comment.