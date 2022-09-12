Paschal Donohoe cites ‘regime change’ into high inflation economy

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, has said that Ireland and other European countries are in “the early days” of “considerable regime change” to high inflation, high interest rate economies.

Speaking at a Scale Ireland event in Dublin today, Mr Donohoe declined to give any clues about what’s coming in the Budget, but said that the government has to plan for the “considerable regime change” in the economy. He also said that the Budget must cater for “challenges around the corner”, referencing the energy crisis and security concerns related to energy.

However, he said that the economy remains strong, noting that the national debt “is remarkably close to what it was before the pandemic”.

"We’re in the very early days of very considerable regime change within national and European economies from very low inflation and low interest rates to, at least for a time, higher inflation than were used to and interest rates that are clearly changing,” he said.

The Scale Ireland event was held to hear the views of tech entrepreneurs on what’s good and bad about doing business in Ireland, as well as to push for changes in tax law and regulation that affect tech firms.

Speaking at the event, the cofounder of the unicorn moneylending firm Wayflyer, Jack Pierse, said that the country’s top tax rates is one of the biggest barriers for encouraging more entrepreneurs. “That’s the main issue for us,” he said. “It doesn’t feel right.”

In response, Mr Donohoe said that he would “consider it”.

Mr Pierse, whose company is valued at $1.6bn and recently received an additional $250m in debt financing, also referred to an over-abundance of “paperwork” when seeking access to state support and grants.

“I remember being asked what I’d be doing in five years’ time. I told them I didn’t know where I’d be in three months,” he said.

Asked about the core reason on his company’s success, he said: “selling money is a pretty good thing”.