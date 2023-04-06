Paddy Cosgrave launches new Web Summit event in Qatar

He said the technology conferencing company wants to add more global events to its schedule

The Web Summit has announced an expansion into the Middle East, with an event to take place in Qatar in March 2024.

The conference, called Web Summit Qatar, will be the fifth global venue for Paddy Cosgrave’s tech conference company, after Lisbon, Toronto, Hong Kong and Rio. The Brazilian city will host the firm’s first South American event later this year, while the Hong Kong conference, Rise, is scheduled to return in 2025.

“Our ambition is to make Web Summit ever more global,” said Mr Cosgrave, the company’s CEO and majority owner. “Establishing a new event in the Middle East is part of that broader plan for Web Summit.”

He said that after “receiving bids from several cities across the Middle East”, the Web Summit had selected Doha as the new event’s host city for the next five years.

No financial details were disclosed in the announcement. Portuguese authorities pay the Web Summit €11m a year for hosting the conference in Lisbon in a deal that lasts until 2028. Mr Cosgrave previously said that financial consideration was also involved with Brazilian authorities when negotiating the establishment of a conference in Rio.

Last year, Mr Cosgrave said that the company almost collapsed in 2021 under the pressure of Covid-era industry contraction.

However, he said that last year’s Lisbon Web Summit put the company back in the black with over 70,000 attendees.

Mr Cosgrave has been involved in a legal dispute with shareholders Daire Hickey and David Kelly, originally described by the company as co-founders.