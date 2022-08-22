Oracle faces class action lawsuit for ‘tracking’ 5bn people

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties’ senior fellow, Johnny Ryan, has launched a US class action lawsuit against Oracle over claims that the tech giant is unduly tracking and monitoring people.

The legal action is being jointly led by two US privacy advocates, Michael Katz-Lacabe and Maryland associate professor, Dr Jennifer Golbeck.

“Oracle claims to have amassed detailed dossiers on five billion people, and generates $42.4 billion in annual revenue,” said the ICCL in a statement.

“Oracle’s dossiers about people include names, home addresses, emails, purchases online and in the real world, physical movements in the real world, income, interests and political views, and a detailed account of online activity. Oracle also coordinates a global trade in dossiers about people through the Oracle Data Marketplace.”

The lawsuit is being launched in California, which has the most advanced privacy laws in the US. Oracle, which employs 143,000 people worldwide, is headquartered in Texas. Its European headquarters is in Dublin, where it employs 1,500 people.

A similar lawsuit against Oracle and Salesforce taken under GDPR in the Netherlands was recently ruled to be inadmissible, due to a lack of verified public support for the case.

The US legal challenge alleges various violations of both Californian and US privacy and communications laws.

“Oracle has violated the privacy of billions of people across the globe,” said Dr Ryan. “This is a Fortune 500 company on a dangerous mission to track where every person in the world goes, and what they do. We are taking this action to stop Oracle’s surveillance machine.”

A spokesperson for Oracle told Independent.ie that it is “not something we can comment on”.