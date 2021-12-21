Open Orphan firm signs £5m contract to trial new flu drug

A subsidiary of Irish-led vaccine research firm Open Orphan has signed a contract to start human trials on a new drug to treat 'flu and other respiratory infections.

London-based hVivo announced today that it had signed a £5m (€5.9m) contract with an unnamed biotech company to test the company’s antiviral medicine.

The study is expected to begin in the second half of 2022 on healthy adult volunteers in hVivo’s London facilities.

Open Orphan expects the majority of revenues to be recognised in 2022.

This is the fourth influenza human challenge study signed by Open Orphan this year, with contracts now in place for 95pc of its 2022 forecasted revenues..

It comes just 10 days after hVivo inked a $13.4m (€11.8m) contract with a US-based biotechnology company to test another antiviral drug.

hVivo has expertise in studying a range of respiratory illnesses, include the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Seasonal influenza continues to pose a worldwide threat, causing between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths per year around the globe.

Open Orphan is led by Irish entrepreneur Cathal Friel and joined the Dublin and London stock exchanges in 2019. It is one of three companies to come out of Raglan Capital, the former corporate finance house led by Mr Friel.

The company has become a world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge trials, where people volunteer to become infected.

Open Orphan acquired hVivo in 2020. It is Europe’s only commercial quarantine clinic and on-site virology laboratory capable of undertaking such studies.

"We are delighted to be working with this biotech client to assess the efficacy of their antiviral product which has the potential to be an important treatment against respiratory viral infections,” Mr Friel said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Additionally, the continued damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have underlined the need for increased pandemic preparedness in relation to other potential pandemic infectious diseases, such as influenza.

“Our expertise in testing vaccines and antivirals against our portfolio of infectious disease human challenge models will be important in ensuring we are prepared for the next, potentially more dangerous pandemic disease.”

Open Orphan reported an operating profit of £1.6m (€1.9m) for the six months to June 30, a swing on the loss of £6.3m (€7.4m) in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue was £23m (€27m) for the first half of this year, up from £7m (€8.2m) in the same period last year, according to interim results.