OnlyFans drops plan to ban sexually explicit content

SOCIAL media subscription service OnlyFans has said it will allow users to continue posting sexually explicit material, changing course after an uproar from creators and sex workers who had come to rely on it as a source of income.

Just last week the site said it would ban explicit content as of October 1, Bloomberg News reported, shifting instead to a model that has increasingly relied on helping celebrities connect to their fan bases. That decision was forced in part because of pressure from "banking and payment services," the London-based company had said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, OnlyFans said it's "secured assurances necessary" and won't go through with the previously announced policy change. "OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators," the company tweeted.

Read More

Sex workers use OnlyFans to sell explicit content to their followers, and celebrities had piled on as a way to sell more traditional photos and videos to their own fan bases. The company had planned to allow some nude photos and videos even after the ban, but that left creators questioning where OnlyFans would draw the line between what's acceptable and what violates its rules.

The company has held talks to raise new funding at a company valuation of more than $1 billion.

The Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) said it welcomed the news, saying the “this reversal is due to the sex work community rallying and ensuring that the shock and fear our community felt was heard”.

Aoife Bloom, board member of SWAI said” “The global pandemic continues and while we are slowly reopening some sex workers are supplementing their income through online work. Throughout the pandemic the number of OnlyFans content creators increased dramatically which undoubtedly increased the profits for the shareholder immensely.”

Ms Bloom continued sex workers had already been unfairly excluded from several financial payment platforms, hampering efforts to raise funds for struggling sex workers during the pandemic, among other effects.

"May we remind people that sex work in Ireland is not illegal, at least according to the proponents of the Nordic Model of client criminalisation in Ireland,” she said.

Ms Bloom said that the OnlyFans ban would have resulted in sex workers being forced into more dangerous situations controlled by pimps or working the street.

“We have seen that these third parties have contacted OnlyFans workers in the wake of the proposed changes. Stigma and marginalisation make sex workers reliant on third parties which opens them up to exploitation,” she said, adding that they had been excluded from pandemic supports, with half of them unable to give up in-person work.

“Sex workers could have been forced to move away from OnlyFans into in-person work,” she said.

"This loss of income could have forced workers into taking risks such as not using condoms or taking on clients that they would normally turn down.”

Ms Bloom added: “Despite the claims of anti-sex work organisations in Ireland and elsewhere, there is no evidence that people have been coerced into creating content. The platform allows workers to set their own time, be their own boss and avoid exploitative pornography production companies.

"It is clear that anti-sex work ideology is more important than mitigating risk for people working in the industry. These financial institutes claim a moral authority but continue to work with companies that are responsible for climate change, or the opioid crisis.”

Ms Bloom added insisted that “Sex workers are the canaries in the coal mine for many regressive laws and regulations.

"Decriminalisation of sex work is the first step in ending the stigma of our work. We are entitled to work as safely as possible. Decriminalisation will not legalise exploitation or trafficking. Our current legal model is failing sex workers and has done nothing to keep us safe since its introduction.”