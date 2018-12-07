O2 plans to 'make up' for service outage that left millions unable to get online

Mobile network O2 has said it plans to "make up" for a service outage that left millions of users unable to get online.

Earlier on Friday, the network said its services have been restored after a technical fault on Thursday morning led to customers reporting being unable to use mobile data to access the internet.

In a new statement, O2 said its networks were back to normal and thanked customers for their patience.

"Our 3G and 4G data services are performing as normal. Our technical teams are continuing to monitor service performance closely," a spokesman said.

"We will be updating our customers later today on how we will make yesterday's data service issue up to them and we'd once again like to thank our customers for their patience."

Sky Mobile, another of the affected networks because it uses O2 services, said it was to give customers a day's free unlimited data in response to the outage.

"We're really sorry for the issues you experienced on Sky Mobile yesterday. We're giving you a day of free unlimited UK data this Saturday 8 Dec, so you can catch up on all the things you've missed. You don't need to do a thing," the company said in a Twitter post.

On Thursday, O2 issued a joint apology with telecoms company Ericsson over the incident.

O2 UK chief executive Mark Evans said: "I want to let our customers know how sorry I am for the impact our network data issue has had on them.

"We fully appreciate it's been a poor experience and we are really sorry."

Other mobile networks, including Sky, Tesco and Giffgaff, were also affected by the problem because their networks use O2 services.

Marielle Lindgren, chief executive of Ericsson UK and Ireland, said: "The faulty software that has caused these issues is being decommissioned."

She added: "Ericsson sincerely apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused."

