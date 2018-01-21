Number of people using internet banking in Ireland more than doubles in 10 years

The number of Irish people using internet banking has more than doubled in the space of ten years.

In 2007 one in four Irish people used internet banking, while today this figure is much higher at 58pc, according to data from Eurostat.

When it comes to using the internet banking service, Irish people are slightly ahead of the European Union (EU) average of 51pc, an average figure that has also doubled in the ten year period. The service is particularly particularly popular among 25 to 34 year olds in the EU, with 68pc of people in that age bracket using the facility.

According to Eurostat, the use of internet banking tends to increase in line with the education level of the user.

While only one in four people with low education use e-banking, some 77pc of those with high education use the service. Among EU Member States, internet banking is most common in Denmark (where 90pc of people aged 16 to 74 said they were using it) and the Netherlands (89pc), followed by the other Nordic countries - Finland (87pc) and Sweden (86pc).

The lowest shares of internet banking users were registered in Bulgaria (5pc) and Romania (7pc). Less than 30pc of those between the ages of 16 and 74 use internet banking in Greece (25pc) and Cyprus (28pc).

