Now anyone can get a ‘verified’ blue tick on Instagram or Facebook – for €17 per month

Meta is launching a new paid ‘tick’ verification in Ireland to any Instagram or Facebook users who pay between €14 and €17 per month. The company already offers a verified tick for free to ‘creators’ and other accounts deemed to be publicly significant.

The tick will be exactly the same, the company says, but those who pay will get better protection from impersonation, more direct customer service and additional features.

Because of this, Meta believes that some high profile users who are already verified may feel it’s worth it to pay the monthly subscription to cut down on the amount of impersonation and account difficulties they run into at present.

The strategy differs from that of Twitter, which abolished ‘verified’ blue ticks for all previously “publicly notable” accounts. Instead, verified Twitter users must pay Elon Musk’s company a monthly fee.

In Meta’s case, it will now be harder for social media browsers to tell whether a verified tick on Instagram or Facebook means someone is publicly notable or simply paid the company to appear in the company of verified users.

Meta says that the new system, which has already been launched in the US and Australia, is designed to help people avoid some of the pitfalls of owning an Instagram or Facebook account.

In exchange for paying for a tick, Meta says that you get “more protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences”.

You will also get more direct customer service, or “help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues”. And paying users will also get “exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways”, according to the company.

Signing up to the service requires the upload of government-issued identification, such as a passport or driver’s licence. It’s also only open to those over the age of 18. To protect authenticity and curtail tricksters, Meta says that paying users can’t change their username, profile name or photo unless they start from scratch again with identification verification.

“Today we’re announcing Meta Verified is starting to roll out in Ireland to help creators establish their presence and build community faster on our platforms,” the company said in a statement.

“Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook for €16.99 on iOS and Android and €13.99 on the web. We’ll be rolling out gradually in Ireland over the coming weeks.”