Not Finnished yet – HMD Global chief on plans for Nokia resurgence

At its peak in the early 2000s, Nokia had almost an 80pc market share in Ireland in mobile phones.

Then Apple introduced the iPhone and the Finnish hyper-marque faded away.

Now, the Nokia brand is making something of a comeback, through the Finnish phone maker HMD Global, which has licensing the Nokia name. In just a few years, it has already become one of Europe’s largest phone makers. Last week, it launched several new models, focusing on budget and mid-range smartphone handsets.

Adrian Weckler spoke to the company’s CEO, Florian Seiche.

Adrian Weckler [AW]: Despite your growing share in the budget smartphone market, are you still struggling to get over the brand image of being a ‘dumb phone’ maker?

Florian Seiche [FS]: This was more of an issue when we started the company [HMD Global]. Obviously, Nokia had a unique position in the past. But today it’s very different. You and I remember Nokia’s history, but my son doesn’t. There are huge chunks of the population who don’t have the reference point you’re talking about.

AW: You’re not trying to introduce any premium smartphones, though, just budget models. With so many in that space, won’t you miss a halo effect that the likes of Samsung and Apple have?

FS: Ah well, let’s be honest. There are only two companies that actually have that halo effect, Apple and Samsung. We have to deploy a different strategy. That strategy is to focus on the mid tier and make those phones really shine. We think we’re really doing that.

For €200, you would expect a cheap plastic phone that might be finished in six months and doesn’t perform that well. Because that’s exactly how some other phones in this tier behave. This is where we think we have the best chance of actually standing out as being different.

We have a second strategy that is also working for us, which is to bring our customer base of 300 million ‘feature phone’ users on to their first smartphone.

And then we’re also quite good in the enterprise segment, where companies are deploying maybe 10,000 phones to employees. Apple is number one in the enterprise, but we have made it to number two or number three in many markets. On the Android side, it’s only Samsung and us who are really strong in enterprise. Because if I can get a decent feature set at €200 instead of €1,000 for the iPhone, it’s a no-brainer for the enterprise.

AW: What about Chinese manufacturers? Huawei may be declining because of the Google ban, but other brands like Oppo and Xiaomi are flying, growing their western markets.

FS: Well that ties in with strong plans we have for the US market. Over there, the market dynamics are different. One of these is the Chinese versus US ecosystem. There’s tension there and US operators are looking for alternatives. This is actually creating a very good opportunity for us because that market is still extremely operator-controlled.

AW: So you’re saying Nokia might be a more palatable proposition to US operators than Chinese brands because of geographical and geopolitical factors?

FS: Correct.

AW: You’ve also announced that you’re launching a mobile network in the UK. Is that a software sim in the Nokia phone or a physical sim card available to anyone with any brand phone?

FS: It’s available to anyone. We’re working on a soft sim at the moment, but for now it’s a physical sim card.

AW: What about other countries? Why didn’t you launch it in your home country of Finland, first?

FS: We have some other countries on a list to consider, but we have nothing to announce on that at present. But as to the UK, we’re doing it there because of the critical mass in e-commerce in that country.

AW: Why are you doing this? Isn’t the mobile operator market already really busy?

FS: We’re targeting people who buy a Nokia phone, to also give them the subscription together. It’s not a postpaid subscription but is more like a hybrid between prepaid and postpaid. From a business perspective, this is an extension.

We’ve already made the investment in our direct-to-consumer platform and our digital marketing for consumers to buy at home. Now we’re leveraging that to offer them some additional services and value.

AW: In that case, do you think a physical retail channel model for selling mobile phones and mobile operator plans is on the way out?

FS: I wouldn’t say it’s completely on the way out but that extra transition to digital has been massively accelerated because of Covid. And that is, for sure, here to last. The industry is being retooled.

So much of our business is now online and so much of our marketing is purely digital. The traditional mobile phone business model was, for more than 90pc, going through a retailer, a distributor or an operator. But this is no longer the business model of today.

AW: What about 5G? It’s still not clear that it has had any core effect on services or applications in the market.

FS: It’s still a patchwork, globally. China is much more advanced than Europe. But what we are expecting is that advancement of 5G devices and network rollout will happen very fast now, so that by the end of the year, from a €250 price point up, almost all the new devices will be 5G-enabled.

AW: From a financial point of view, you’ve had some hard, loss-making years. When do you expect things to turn into the black?

FS: Actually, we have. We’ve been profitable since May of last year, every single month. Obviously, last year was a very tough year. But the good thing is we have been able to grow and we have managed to deliver profitability, month after month since May. We’ve turned it around.