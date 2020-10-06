Not appy: China says TikTok ban breaks WTO rules

China told a World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the body's rules, a trade official said.

The Trump administration has ordered download blocks on the two mobile apps and ordered ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its operations to a US company, citing national security concerns. However, US judges have questioned the government's case.

A representative for China said at the closed-door meeting on Friday that the measures "are clearly inconsistent with WTO rules, restrict cross-border trading services and violate the basic principles and objectives of the multilateral trading system," the official said.

The delegate reportedly described the US failure to provide concrete evidence of the reasons for its measures a "clear abuse" of rules.

In the same meeting, the United States defended its actions, saying they are intended to mitigate national security risks. The US claims data from American users is being accessed by the Chinese government.

Reuters

Irish Independent