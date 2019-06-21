Women in Tech: Samantha McCaughren meets Regina Moran

Women in Tech is a new four-part series presented by Samantha McCaughren, Business Editor of the Sunday Independent.

In the series, Samantha speaks to Irish women involved in tech who are dispelling myths and breaking down barriers.

On this first episode, Samantha is joined by Regina Moran, Enterprise Director with Vodafone Ireland, who, as an engineer by background, has always been involved in the STEM areas and is well-versed in breaking the mould from her early days.

Regina talks about her own career and degree in engineering despite not having honours maths, plus the importance and need to introduce girls to STEM subjects before the age of 12.

Regina is a chartered fellow of the Institution of Engineers of Ireland, served on the council and executive and as president from 2014 to 2015, during which time she promoted STEM and the role of women in engineering.

She has received a fellowship of Irish Academy of Engineering, is also a member of the Government-industry led Smart Futures Advisory Board and is a former non-executive director of EirGrid.

The Women in Tech podcast series is in association with Nissan Leaf, 100% Electric.

Online Editors